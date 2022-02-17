Ailing (Eileen) Gu in freeski halfpipe qualifying at Beijing 2022 - latest

Ailing (Eileen) Gu is about to compete in women’s freeski halfpipe qualifying at Beijing 2022, her final event of these Winter Olympic Games.

Quali gets underway shortly with the first of two runs at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, starting at 09:30 China Standard Time.

There are 20 skiers on the startlist, with Gu scheduled to be third to compete in each of the two runs. Each competitor's best score is counted towards the final rankings, and the top 12 progress to the final 24 hour later.

Gu told us that this one was extra special for her, due to her Grandma being able to watch an event live for the first time.

Check the Chinese star's schedule of the day below.

More to follow. Refresh for the latest run-by-run updates.

Get the latest from all the events in China in our Live Blog updates.

Freestyle skiing prodigy Gu is one of the most-talked-about athletes at Beijing 2022. The 18-year-old has already won one gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, after a spectacular showing in the big air. On 15 February she added a silver medal in the slopestyle competition, finishing behind winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland.

The halfpipe is her third and final event of these Games.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule - Freeski halfpipe qualification - 17 February

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 of 2.

09:30 - 10:19am (China Standard Time)

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 of 2.

10:21 - 11:10 (China Standard Time)

The final takes place 24 hours later, from 09:30 local time on Friday 18th February in Zhangjiakou.

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners