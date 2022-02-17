Men's freeski halfpipe qualifying at Beijing 2022 - Latest

The men's freeski halfpipe qualifying event is underway at Beijing 2022.

It's a stacked field, with double Olympic champion David Wise the last to go.

Each skier has two runs of the Secret Garden pipe in Zhangjiakou. Only their best score will be counted, with 12 athletes qualifying for the final on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday (17 February), Ailing (Eileen) Gu of China topped women's qualifying. Since then the snow has started falling at the Genting Snow Park for the men's event.

Run one of two

The first of the 23 skiers is Noah Bowman of Canada, who opens things with a 78.25.

Compatriot Brendan MacKay edges in front with an 87.25 for his first of two runs.

Much is expected of Nico Porteous from New Zealand, the bronze medallist at PyeongChang 2017. He is disappointed with his opening run score of 75.50 in Zhangjiakou.

Alex Ferreira of Team USA scores 84.25 to move into second so far.

Gus Kenworthy medalled in this event at Sochi 2014 for USA. He's now representing Great Britain... and he falls! Kenworthy doesn't seem too concerned, saying "All good, got another one."

Snow is getting heavier, and several other skiers have fallen too with the reduced visibility. It's not easy pulling tricks and landing on white snow when the sky is full of powder too!

Jon Sallinen of Finland apologises in the finish area after his skis collided with a cameraman during his run.

USA's Birk Irving, the Youth Olympic Games champion from 2016, opens up with 83.25 which is comfortably in the qualifying positions.

David Wise is the last to go in his third Games, and the two-time gold medallist in this event from America shows his class with a 88.75 which will almost certainly take him through to the final. He seems surprised to top the standings so far, saying "What! Wow, alright!"

Everyone will be looking for more in the second runs, where the qualifiers will be decided. Each competitor's best score is counted towards the final rankings, and the top 12 progress to the men's final in 48 hours.

Run two of two

This is where it all counts, with skiers knowing the next few moments could be their last in competition at Beijing 2022.

Bowman is given an 85.50 for his second run after a long, nervous wait for the scores to appear. That should be enough for the Canadian to progress.

Two-time world champion Aaron Blunck, wearing bib number 1, failed on his opening run so must put something down here. And the American does under pressure to record a score of 92.00, the best of the competition so far.

Nico Porteous also moves into the 90s, with a 90.50 to give him some breathing room. His progress to the final should be confirmed in a few minutes.

Gus Kenworthy needs a big run to get into the top 12, and it looks a bit loose his score of 70.75 leaves him in 11th position with 16 skiers still to come. He'll be facing a nervous wait to see if it'll be enough.

Kevin Rolland of France improves his run, to move 10th. Kenworthy is now 'on the bubble' in the final qualifying spot.

Brendan Newby of Ireland goes clean but won't make the final. Rafael Kreienbuehl from Switzerland loses a ski on landing and won't trouble the scorers.

Chinese teenager Sun Jingbo also faces a long wait for his score, but 48.75 sees him miss out on a shot for the medals on Saturday.

Miguel Porteous can't improve on his first run of 81.00 and will need to wait for confirmation on his finals place.

Ben Harrington of Team NZ is currently 13th, just outside the qualifying spots. And he suffers a nasty falls on the final landing. The competition is paused as the medics ski over, but after some checks he's back on his feet and waves for the crowd to a huge round of applause.

There are 5 skiers left who can still make it into the qualifying spots.

Men's freestyle ski halfpipe qualification - 17 February

Men's freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 of 2.

12:30 (China Standard Time)

Men's freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 of 2.

14:00 (China Standard Time)

The final takes place two days later, from 09:30 local time on Saturday 19th February in Zhangjiakou.

Where to watch the men's freestyle ski action at Beijing 2022

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners