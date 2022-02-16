Ailing (Eileen) Gu keen to impress grandma, after giving her mother a 'heart attack'

Ailing (Eileen) Gu already has two medals from two women's freeski slopestyle events at Beijing 2022, but that doesn't mean the pressure is off for her third and final event.

For the Chinese star, the halfpipe could be her most nervous competition at these Winter Olympics. Not because of her desire to add to the gold and silver she's already won, but because of someone special who will be watching.

"My grandma's coming out. So she's going to watch me compete in halfpipe which means the world to me." Gu told us in China.

"She's never watched me compete before so hopefully I can put on a good show for her."

So how is the 18-year-old feeling about the momentous occasion?

"Yeah, feeling good about it. I love halfpipe, it's so much fun for me."

Gu may be having fun out on the freestyle ski slopes in Zhangjiakou, but it seems her family hasn't been enjoying the competitions quite as much.

Especially when she leaves it to the final run to put down a competitive score.

"It doesn't make it easy for myself. It certainly doesn't make it easy for my coaches. My mom has a 'heart attack' every day. It's definitely not the easiest. But I'm happy I was able to push through and turn that pressure into fuel," she told a media conference.

"My mum knows me very well and she knows the way my brain works with pressure. I've done a lot of work, read a lot of psychology books, did a lot of research on my own brain to see how I deal with pressure. And now we know that I perform well under it."

And that came in useful during a tense slopestyle final.

"In the first round, in the second round, I wasn't fully in the zone, if that makes sense. I wasn't in that headspace.

"And my mom could see that, so I talked to her after the first run. She was like, 'Pretend your second run is your third run, pretend you have no more chances'. I was like, 'I'm trying', but I guess my imagination is not that good.

"So yeah, it came down to the real third run, and I did it - for that, I'm so, so proud of myself."

Gu won the big air in her first Olympic event in Beijing, and then told us how rhythm and playing the piano had helped her claim gold. Slopestyle silver followed at the Genting Snow Park, inspired by Lady Gaga, and the Chinese skiing superstar is tipped to leave the Games with a third podium finish. But that's not her main concern.

"I go into every contest, aiming to win, but never expecting to. So every time I compete, I'm here to win and I'm here to do my best. And sometimes I do that, sometimes I don't but more than anything, I'm here to have fun."

