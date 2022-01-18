How to watch freestyle skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 

Picture skiers making majestic aerials, jumps and manoeuvres and you've got freestyle skiing.

It's artistic, athletic and creative, meaning it's sure to captivate viewers when competition gets underway on 3 February at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Medals will be won in 13 events, with freeski big air and mixed team aerials to make their Olympic debuts. They're the newest additions to the freestyle ski programme since slopestyle and halfpipe were added for Sochi 2014.

Big Air Shougang is the world's first permanent big air structure and is sure to be recognised for its uniqueness in architecture. It embraces the industrial heritage of the region by being built in a former steel mill site.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and how you can watch.

Freestyle ski disciplines and events at Beijing 2022

Moguls: This is a judged event where skiers race down a course covered in mounds of snow known as moguls. During their run a skier must hit two jumps and complete one trick each time.

Aerials: Skiers launch themselves off large jumps and perform acrobatic moves while airborne. The competitors perform a series of flips and twists and are judged on their take-off, manoeuvre execution and their landing.

Ski cross: Four skiers race together on a downhill course, similar to a BMX or motocross track with jumps and rollers. The first two skiers that cross the finish line go through to the next rounds. In the final the first three to cross the line win medals.

Slopestyle: This discipline involves skiers individually navigating down a course, performing a variety of tricks on a mix of rails and jumps. Courses usually have six features — three jumps and three sections of rails.

Halfpipe: Skiers compete in a U-shaped course that has walls which are 22 feet (6.7 metres) high. Skiers navigate through the halfpipe, performing a variety of tricks in and outside the course walls.

Big air: Big air has a single jump and skiers have three chances, known as runs, to land the biggest and most difficult trick they possibly can.

Freestyle skiing stars to watch at Beijing 2022

Moguls: Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France is the women's favourite. Also keep an eye on Japan's Kawamura Anri, and Australia's Jakara Anthony.

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury has earned the title "king of moguls" by being the most dominant moguls skier of all time. Returning from a back injury last season he's quickly found his World Cup-winning form. The reigning Olympic and world champion is the man to beat.

Aerials: Australia's Laura Peel is the women's front runner hoping to make the podium at her third Olympics. Stiff competition is expected from local Chinese stars Xu Mengtao and Kong Fanyu. Maxim Burov from ROC is leading the way in the men's aerials winning the first four competitions of the 2021/22 season, but China have several men who could make the podium, including Sun Jiaxu and Yang Longxiao.

Ski cross: Swiss skier Fanny Smith is by far and away the woman to beat in ski cross. Coming off a record-breaking 2021 season, she became the most successful athlete in the sport (male or female) with 29 World Cup victories.

Despite suffering a knee injury in 2020, Brady Leman will be hoping to defend his PyeongChang 2018 crown. Canada's Reece Howden and French skier Bastien Midol are also in the running to make the podium.

Slopestyle/Big Air: Skiers cross over and do both events here, so there's a chance we could see multiple athletes on two podiums.

China's Eileen Gu has become the new queen of multiple podium wins. The 2021 halfpipe and slopestyle world champion is also a two-time Youth Olympic champion from Lausanne 2020. Her fiercest competition will come from Estonia's Kelly Sildaru who is the Lausanne 2020 slopestyle gold medallist and 2019 halfpipe world champion. PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle Silver medallist Mathilde Gremaud and 2019 big air world champion Tess Ledeux will also make things extra interesting.

Andri Ragettli is sure to put on a show with his flare and style. On 16 January, the Swiss skier overtook Sharpe as the winningest freeskier in FIS world cup history with nine victories. USA's Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand have been impressive this season, while Great Britain's Gus Kenworthy looking to end his career on the slopestyle podium.

Halfpipe: Gu and Sildaru are the front runners here but reigning Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe will also be hungry to retain her title.

The men's competition is expected to be tight. Current world champion, New Zealand's Nico Porteous is one to watch, along with two-time world champion Aaron Blunck, two-time Olympic champion David Wise and fellow American Alex Ferreira. Canada's dark horse Brendan Mackay could also surprise.

Freestyle skiing competition schedule at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Venues: Genting Snow Park and Big Air Shougang

Dates: Thursday 3 February–Saturday 19 February

All times below are in China Standard Time (UTC+8). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

Thursday 3 February

18:00 - 18:45 Women's Moguls Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:30 Men's Moguls Qualification 1

Saturday 5 February

18:00 - 18:30 Men's Moguls Qualification 2

19:30 - 20:00 Men's Moguls Final 1

20:05 - 20:30 Men's Moguls Final 2

20:40 - 20:55 Men's Moguls Final 3 - medal event

Sunday 6 February

18:00 - 18:30 Women's Moguls Qualification 2

19:30 - 20:00 Women's Moguls Final 1

20:05 - 20:30 Women's Moguls Final 2

20:40 - 20:55 Women's Moguls Final 3 - medal event

Monday 7 February

9:30 - 10:14 Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

10:15 - 10:59 Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

11:00 - 11:44 Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

13:30 - 14:14 Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

14:15 - 14:59 Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

15:00 - 15:44 Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

Tuesday 8 February

10:00 - 10:20 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

10:22 - 10:42 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

10:45 - 11:05 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 - medal event

Wednesday 9 February

11:00 - 11:20 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

11:22 - 11:42 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

11:45 - 12:05 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 - medal event

Thursday 10 February

19:00 - 19:45 Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

19:50 - 20:15 Mixed Team Aerials Final 2 - medal event

Sunday 13 February

10:00 - 10:59 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:01 - 12:00 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00 - 19:40 Women's Aerials Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:15 Women's Aerials Qualification 2

Monday 14 February

9:30 - 9:55 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

12:30 - 13:30 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

13:32 - 14:32 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00 - 19:55 Women's Aerials Final 1

20:00 - 20:15 Women's Aerials Final 2 - medal event

Tuesday 15 February

9:30 - 9:55 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:50 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

19:00 - 19:40 Men's Aerials Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:15 Men's Aerials Qualification 2

Wednesday 16 February

19:00 - 19:55 Men's Aerials Final 1

20:00 - 20:15 Men's Aerials Final 2 - medal event

Thursday 17 February

9:30 - 10:19 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

10:21 - 11:10 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

11:30 - 12:15 Women's Ski Cross Seeding

12:30 - 13:19 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

13:21 - 14:10 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

14:00 - 14:32 Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

14:35 - 14:51 Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

14:54 - 15:02 Women's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:10 Women's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final Women's Ski Cross Big Final - medal event

Friday 18 February

9:30 - 9:55 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 - medal event

11:45 - 12:30 Men's Ski Cross Seeding

14:45 - 15:17 Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

15:20 - 15:36 Men's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

15:39 - 15:47 Men's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:55 Men's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final Men's Ski Cross Big Final - medal event

Saturday 19 February

9:30 - 9:55 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 - medal event

How to watch freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022

All the freestyle skiing events are judged except for ski cross which is based on time instead of scoring.

There are several key aspects to which make the sport so dynamic and entertaining to watch. Arguably it's because of the risk and reward balance, similar to gymnastics. Because the sport requires aerial manoeuvres, flexibility and agility, many freestyle skiers have a background in gymnastics and most train on trampolines before doing their moves on the snow.

Seeing freeski big air make its Olympic debut is going to be special. You might get butterflies, watching it, but here's how Team USA freeskier Alex Hall describes it: “One thing I’ve kind of drawn parallels to is cliff jumping into water, where you have that same weightless feeling. It’s pretty unique.”

Another key component of freestyle ski is personality. Athletes like to let that shine through with their own flavour in their tricks. Look out for the way athletes grab their skis with their hands.

“Grabbing is a huge part of our sport. It's a lot about style and creativity and it makes (the trick) look better.” - Alex Hall

You'll also notice many athletes wearing headphones and adjusting their music before they drop into the halfpipe or start their big air or slopestyle run. This is a huge part of the sport and freeski culture and lifestyle. We'll be speaking to the athletes after their competitions so stay tuned to find out what the Olympic medallists listen to during their winning crucial runs.

In moguls athletes are scored based on their turns, two aerial jumps and speed.

One question you may ask when watching moguls icon Mikael Kingsbury is what makes him so clinical. Australian rising mogul star Jakara Anthony told Olympics.com: "[Kingsbury] never makes the same mistake twice. He has such a good feel, if he gets caught up on one run, you will never see him get caught up on that again.

"That's a really hard skill to develop. From what I've seen, that's one of the biggest things that attributes to his success, just how quickly he can adapt to the new courses and the ever changing mogul runs because no one run is ever the same."