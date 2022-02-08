Ailing (Eileen) Gu wins freeski big air gold medal at home games in Beijing

Ailing (Eileen) Gu is a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic champion.

The 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy from China claimed the gold medal in the women's freeski big air on Tuesday (8 February).

She was already guaranteed a medal before her final run of 94.5 took Gu in front of Tess Ledeux of France, who took silver.

Reaction from Gu to follow.

Affectionately known as the 'Snow Princess', Gu is also the champion from the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Lausanne 2020, and before the final in Beijing took time out to speak exclusively with Olympics.com about life in the athletes village and how meditation and piano playing have helped her. Read more here.

Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the women's freestyle skiing freeski big air qualification Picture by Getty Images

When is Ailing (Eileen) Gu competing in freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022?

Gu will be competing in three freeski events at the Games: big air, halfpipe, and slopestyle.

She'll next move up to the mountains for the next event on her agenda, which will be the women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on Sunday 13 February at 10:00 Beijing time, with the finals the next day starting at 9:30.

Lastly, the women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Thursday 17 February at 9:30 Beijing time with the finals the next day beginning at 9:30.