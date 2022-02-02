Ailing (Eileen) Gu: The importance of representing China at Beijing 2022

"Eileen Gu can be the Tony Hawk of winter sports in China."

Speaking to the New York Post, Head of School at the Wy’East Mountain Academy Mike Hanley perfectly summed up what’s at stake for Ailing (Eileen) Gu at Beijing 2022.

A favourite to win the gold medal in multiple events at the Beijing Olympics, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy born in San Francisco, USA, will be going for gold for the People's Republic of China.

Gu's announcement: "A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

Her mother Yan Gu was born in China, while her father is American. Gu announced her decision to represent the hosts back in 2019.

“The opportunity to inspire millions of young people where my mom was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations. If I can help inspire a young girl to break a boundary, my wishes will have come true.”

Gu’s decision is not unique. The American-born figure skater Zhu Yi also opted to compete for China.

Gu, who's also modelling for several fashion brands in her spare time, is the first woman to pull off a 1440 double cork, a move consisting of four, complete 360-degree rotations.

She is considered the favourite to claim as many as three golds, something that could have a Tony Hawk-level of transformation for the future of winter sport in China.

When is Ailing (Eileen) Gu competing in freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022?

Gu will be competing in three events at the Games: big air, halfpipe and slopestyle. Her first event will be the women’s freeski big air qualifiers on Monday 7 February at 9:30 Beijing time, with the finals the next day starting at 10:00.

Next up on her agenda will be the women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers on Sunday 13 February at 10:00 Beijing time, with the finals the next day starting at 9:30.

Lastly, the women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Thursday 17 February at 9:30 Beijing time with the finals the next day beginning at 9:30.