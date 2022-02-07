Ailing (Eileen) Gu: "Today was a testament to my ability to handle pressure"

Ailing (Eileen) Gu's Beijing 2022 journey is officially underway.

The 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy from China came through the women's freeski big air qualifiers on Monday (7 February) in fifth place.

Gu took time out to speak exclusively with Olympics.com after her qualification runs and looked ahead to the big medal competition on Tuesday.

"I'm very relieved to make the final," Gu said. "I didn't expect to cut it that close, I'm not going to lie. But at the end of the day the goal is to make finals and not to win qualis (qualification runs), so I think that today was a testament to my ability to handle pressure and to handle mishaps, because it happens to everyone.

"Equipment malfunctions happen to everybody. Wind changes on everybody. That being said, hopefully finals is a little bit smoother than that and I don't have to cut it that close."

Home favourite Gu was one of the top 12 freeskiers, who move on to compete for medals.

Canada's Megan Oldham qualified in first place, putting in two big-scoring runs in her first two attempts. France's Tess Ledeux qualified in second.

Playing piano and meditating key to grounding herself

Despite the pressure-filled nature of the competition, and with expectation on her to bring the hosts a gold medal, Gu maintained her typical happy-go-lucky aura after the qualification run.

"I'm a very introverted person naturally," she said. "I do a lot of journaling and self reflection. I play piano a lot. Actually I have a keyboard here with me. It's really small but I just have it in my room, so I play piano, and I compose stuff.

"At night I take really long showers, I meditate... all of those things help to keep to myself and stay in my own head as opposed to listening to all these voices, who you know, 90 per cent of the time don't know what they're talking about."

No place like home for Gu

Gu was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother, and announced her decision to represent the hosts back in 2019. So what's been the best part of being back home for the Winter Olympics?

"The food for sure! I've been eating dumplings pretty much every meal that they're available. And just the support, the fans, the crowd... it's a COVID Olympics and yet there are so many people out here cheering. I heard the volunteers and spectators had to quarantine, so it's work for them, too! The fact they're willing to be out here just to support me and the rest of the field... I'm really honoured."

"This Olympics is everything I could've dreamed of and more. Being surrounded by the Beijing accent and hearing Chinese again is really refreshing because with COVID I haven't been able to be back here as much as I would've liked and as much as I'm used to," The Chinese star told us at the stunning Big Air Shougang venue in Beijing.

Gu, who also models for several fashion brands in her spare time, is the first woman to pull off a 1440 double cork, a move consisting of four, complete 360-degree rotations. So, what can't she do?

"I'm really messy. My mom says it's my worst quality because I don't make my bed the way she wants me to. I just think, 'I'm going to sleep in it again... If I just put all my clothes in the general vicinity, I'll find them.' I'm not the most organised person. That's definitely a fault of mine that I'm working on. As I go to college I think I'll need to work on that a lot more!"

Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the women's freestyle skiing freeski big air qualification Picture by Getty Images

When is Ailing (Eileen) Gu competing in freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022?

Gu will be competing in three freeski events at the Games: big air, halfpipe, and slopestyle. She will be competing in the women’s freeski big air finals in Beijing on Tuesday 8 February at 10:00 China Standard Time.

She'll then move up to the mountains for the next event on her agenda, which will be the women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on Sunday 13 February at 10:00 Beijing time, with the finals the next day starting at 9:30.

Lastly, the women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Thursday 17 February at 9:30 Beijing time with the finals the next day beginning at 9:30.