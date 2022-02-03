How to get the daily Olympic Channel podcast from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Olympics.com is making sure you don't miss a moment during Beijing 2022.

We have a live blog covering all the Winter Games action, news articles, feature videos including Five Rings Films documentaries, a Daily Show on YouTube, and extensive social media coverage including Lowdown and Spotlight shows planned.

And we're also bringing you exclusive interviews with athletes in and around the Games on the official Olympic Channel Podcast.

Host Ed Knowles will present a new daily Beijing 2022 bitesize pod for every day of Olympic sporting action, from 2nd to 20th February, available for free wherever you are.

Guests will include Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White, Ailing (Eileen) Gu, and others. Every sport will be covered.

Listen to the Beijing 2022 Podcast daily on your favourite platforms

Whether you're wanting to spend some quality time hearing an interview with your favourite athlete, or are ready to get to know a new one, here's how you can find the podcast on multiple platforms to make sure you don't miss an episode.

Throughout the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022, the daily Olympic Channel podcasts will be released on all these audio sites and apps:

Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Google Podcasts | Castbox | Overcast | Stitcher | Podbean

You can also listen to all episodes on Olympics.com here, and all the Beijing 2022 specials are being listed below as they're released (so you can bookmark this page and come back daily if you prefer to listen on the Olympics.com site or app).

Episode 2 - Mikael Kingsbury and some moguls magic - Thursday 3rd February 2022

With freestyle skiing qualifying starting on Thursday (3 February), take a listen to our recent interview with Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury, who has recovered from a spinal injury and returned to the top of the sport. The most dominant name in men's freeski competition Kingsbury is aiming to retain his Olympic title at the Beijing 2022 Games, having won moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 and silver in Sochi.

Listen below.

Episode 1 - Mikael Kingsbury and some moguls magic - Wednesday 2nd February 2022

Curling is the sport that gets Beijing 2022 underway. Competition begins on Wednesday (2nd February), and the first of our special podcast episodes from the Winter Games celebrates that fact. We hear from one of the favourites for a medal in the mixed doubles event, Great Britain's Bruce Mouat, and get a glimpse of what's to come in the days ahead.

Listen below.

You can listen on Olympics.com here, or find the Olympic Channel podcasts on all good audio platforms.