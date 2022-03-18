World Indoor Athletics - Mujinga Kambundji wins women's 60m gold on opening day of competition

The first medals were awarded Friday (18 March) at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade with Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji taking the top prize in the women's 60m to close out a spectacular opening day of competition.

Kambundji's winning time, 6.96, is the fastest women's 60m time in the world in 2022, while Americans Mikiah Brisco and Marybeth Sant-Price used a personal bests of 6.99 and 7.04, respectively, to earn silver and bronze. Kahmbundji was the 2018 bronze medallist in the event.

Pre-event favourite Ewa Swoboda of Poland, who tied Brisco for the top semi-final time, finished just off the podium at 7.08.

The night's penultimate race, the women's 3000m, saw Ethiopia's Lemlem Hailu set a season's best en route to the title. She clocked in at 8:41.82, holding off American Elinor Purrier St. Pierre (8:42.04). Hailu's compatriot Ejagyehu Taye was the bronze medallist (8:42.23).

Earlier in the evening session, Belgium's Noor Vidts claimed gold in the women's pentathlon with a world-leading 4929 point total. Poland's Adriana Sulek set a Polish record at 4851 for silver, and American Kendell Williams took bronze.

In the women's shot put final, Auriol Dongmo of Portugal threw 20.43m for gold and the farthest throw of the year, so far. Chase Ealey of the USA was close behind at 20.21m for silver, with the Netherlands' Jessica Schilder taking bronze (19.48).