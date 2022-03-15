The superstars set to dazzle at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade

Belgrade will host the first World Indoors since Birmingham 2018 and will feature some superstars, including 12 individual Olympic gold medallists and 10 defending champions. Scheduled for 18 to 20 March, the World Athletics Indoor Championships makes its return after the Nanjing 2021 edition was postponed to 2023 due to the global pandemic.

Swedish pole vault phenom Mondo Duplantis and Norwegian middle-distance ace Jakob Ingebrigtsen go into the championships in red-hot form after recently setting world indoor records in their respective events.

Duplantis continues his gravity-defying climb after raising the world-record bar to 6.19m in Belgrade. He will return to the same arena for World Indoors, and there will no doubt be expectations for the 22-year-old Duplantis to notch his world mark up to 6.20m. The reigning Olympic champion is already the owner of the top three heights of 6.17m, 6.18m, and 6.19m in indoors history.

His main challenge should come from Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Christopher Nilson, who set a new American indoor pole-vault record of 6.05m earlier this month. Duplantis may seem untouchable, but Nilson might provide some resistance for an upset.

Barrier breaking Ingebrigtsen

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is also riding the wave of success building on his gold-medal run Tokyo 2020. The 21-year-old is the pace-setting middle-distance athlete at the moment, breaking the world indoor 1,500m record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin with a time of 3:30.60. He chopped nearly a second and a half off the previous mark held by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera.

The 2018 world indoor champion Tefera finished second behind Ingebrigtsen and is expected to be the Norwegian's biggest threat in Belgrade.

U.S strongman Ryan Crouser has every conceivable shot-put accolade to his name except for the world indoor title. The 29-year-old Crouser successfully defended his crown at Tokyo 2020 with an Olympic record heave while setting world indoor and outdoor records in 2021. He is the only athlete to land a throw beyond 22 metres going into the championships buoyed by a season's best of 22.51m.

Crouser's countryman Grant Holloway will be looking to add the world title to the global record he set in the 60m hurdles in 2021. The Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist has been undefeated in the 60m hurdles since 2014 but is yet to claim a major title in his specialist event.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas has been in equally dominant form in the women's triple jump and will fancy her chances of winning a third consecutive world indoors title in the hop skip and jump. The Olympic champion is in fine form giving her global mark a scare at the final World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting of 2022 in Madrid earlier this month. She landed a season's best leap of 15.41m, just two centimetres short of the record.

Sprint kings and queens

We can look forward to some mouth-watering duels at the championships, with the men's 60m set to be among the most intriguing battles.

Italy's Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs will get a chance to enhance his reputation when he lines up in the 60m sprint event. Jacobs will back into the blocks against defending champion and world indoor record-holder Christian Coleman of the United States. The event is evenly poised, with Coleman and Bahamian speedster Terrence Jones sharing the world lead with a time of 6.45 seconds.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda will be looking to translate her dominance on the international circuit into gold at the world championships in the women's event. Swoboda boasts the four fastest times this season and is the only woman to dip below seven seconds in 2021/22. Marybeth Sant-Price of the United States is her closest rival and will be pushing her in the race to the top of the podium.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay has been on a mission to break the women's indoor mile world record, indicating intent and form. The world indoors 1,500m record-holder is the firm favourite to win the title in her pet event. Compatriot Axumawit Embaye is the second-fastest athlete behind Tsegay this season which could see them chase a possible Ethiopia 1-2 podium.