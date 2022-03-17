World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: Dutee Chand to headline India’s charge in Belgrade - watch live streaming

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will represent India at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia from March 18 to 20.

While Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Murali Sreeshankar got entries through rankings, Dutee Chand was extended an invite by World Athletics to participate in the 60m dash at the Stark Arena. All three competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

“Sreeshankar is ranked 14th and Tajinderpal Singh Toor 18th on the Road to Belgrade 2022 lists,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille J. Sumariwalla informed.

Earlier this year, both Murali Sreeshankar and Tajinderpal Singh Toor won their respective events at the national Open throws and jumps competitions.

Dutee Chand, meanwhile, will be taking the field at the World Athletics Indoor Championships for the second time. She had finished 23rd after qualifying for the 60m semi-finals at the 2016 edition.

The Indian sprint ace is coming off an injury she sustained during an inter-university meet in February. Dutee Chand had to pull out of the final at the Bhubaneswar meet and the niggle also forced her to sit out the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Kerala earlier this month.

Dutee Chand also holds the national record in the 60m dash with a timing of 7.28 seconds. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Murali Sreeshankar are also in possession of India’s national records in men’s shot put and long jump, respectively.

Two-time Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand will be the first Indian athlete in action when she lines up for the 60m heats on Friday. Later that day, Sreeshankar will be in action in the long jump finals.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in the shot put final on March 19 (local time).

There will be 12 events each for men and women in the three-day championships.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial championships were cancelled in 2020.

India have never won a medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships since it started in 1985.

Where to watch World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 will be available on the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page. There is no live telecast of the event on any TV channels in India.

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022: India squad

Men’s Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Men’s Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar

Women’s 60m Dash: Dutee Chand

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022: India schedule and live start times

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Friday, March 18

Women’s 60m round 1: 2:45 PM IST

Women’s 60m semi-finals (If Dutee Chand qualifies): 10:40 PM IST

Men’s long jump final: 11:45 PM IST

Saturday, March 19

Women’s 60m finals (If Dutee Chand qualifies): 1:45 AM IST

Sunday, March 20

Men’s shot put final: 12.10 AM IST