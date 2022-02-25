Priya Mohan wins 200m race at national inter-university championships; Dutee Chand pulls out

Upcoming Indian sprinter Priya Mohan bagged her second gold medal at the national inter-university women's athletics championships after winning the 200m race at the KIIT-KISS Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.

The Karnataka sprinter had earlier won the 400m event.

With top draw Dutee Chand sitting out the finals with a niggle, Priya Mohan won the event, clocking 24.00 seconds - 0.04s more than her personal best. Madhumita Deb (24.26s) won silver while Preeti (24.51s) clinched bronze.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Priya Mohan had beaten Dutee Chand, who won gold in the 100m dash on Wednesday, by 0.06s with a timing of 24.46s.

Priya Mohan, 18, had narrowly missed out on a bronze at the World Under-20 Championships last year.

Long distance runner Komal Jagadale, meanwhile, added the women’s 5000m title to the 3000m steeple-chase gold she had won earlier in the week. Her timing of 16:04.75s was almost two seconds faster than the second-placed Bharti.

In the women’s 400m hurdle, Arathi R won gold with a timing of 58.35s.

Two-time Olympian Dutee Chand was adjudged the best athlete at the event with 1114 points.