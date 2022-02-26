Indian Open Throws Competition 2022: Olympians Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Seema Punia to compete - watch live

The inaugural Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 will be held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala, on Sunday.

The day-long affair kickstarts the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) 25-event 2022 season.

Around 67 athletes will be competing across eight events at the Indian Open Throws Competition 2022. These include hammer throw, shot put, discus throw and javelin throw. Separate competitions will be held for men and women.

Though Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra won’t be taking part, the start list for the Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 features several big names like Olympians Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Seema Punia, Manpreet Kaur and Om Prakash Singh Karhana.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Asian and national record in men’s shot put, has been out of action since competing at Tokyo 2020. The ace shot putter had a wrist surgery last year and also got married.

The 27-year-old from Punjab, however, is back in training and will be eager to get on with a busy 2022 season, which will also see him defend his Asian Games crown in China later this year.

Another Tokyo Olympian who will be seen in action in Patiala will be women’s discus thrower Seema Punia. A four-time Commonwealth Games medallist and two-time Asian Games medallist, including a gold medal at Incheon 2014, Seema Punia will be eager to increase her tallies at both quadrennial events later this year and will be looking for a good start to the season.

The 38-year-old Seema Punia trains in Russia and is seldom seen in domestic meets in India.

Rio 2016 Olympian Manpreet Kaur, a former Asian Championships and South Asian Games women’s shot put champion, and London 2012 Olympian men’s shot putter Om Prakash Singh Karhana are among the other notable names who will compete at the Indian Open Throws Competition 2022.

Karhana was a South Asian Games gold medallist at the 2016 edition held in Guwahati. Mohd Yasser, a former world champion para athlete, will also be seen competing in men’s shot put in Patiala.

With the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK and the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China scheduled in July-August and September, respectively, all competing athletes will look to start the season on a high at the Patiala meet on a high.

Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 schedule and event live start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

February 27, Sunday

Women’s hammer throw – 1:00 PM IST onwards

Men’s hammer throw – 1:50 PM IST onwards

Women’s shot put – 2:15 PM IST onwards

Men’s discus throw – 2:50 PM IST onwards

Women’s discus throw – 3:50 PM IST onwards

Men’s shot put – 4:05 PM IST onwards

Men’s javelin throw – 4:50 PM IST onwards

Women’s javelin throw – 5:50 PM IST onwards

Where to watch Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 on live streaming in India?

Live streaming of the Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 will be available on AFI’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event.