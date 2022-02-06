Athletics Federation of India dedicates javelin competition to mark Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympics gold medal

The javelin competition, part of the AFI’s annual calendar, will be held in all states on August 7, the date Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

By Rahul Venkat
Picture by 2021 Getty Images

A national javelin competition will be held in all states on August 7 this year to celebrate the date of Neeraj Chopra’s historic Olympic gold medal, according to the Indian athletics calendar released on Saturday.

Neeraj Chopra became India’s first Olympics medallist in athletics and only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold with his throw of 87.58m at Tokyo 2020 on August 7, 2021.

The date was declared as National Javelin Day by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) last year.

“We are keen to build on the attention that Neeraj Chopra's gold medal in the Olympic Games has got for athletics in India,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

The 2022 Indian athletics season kicks off on February 26 with the Open Throws competition.

The 25-meet schedule includes six Indian Grand Prix events and the 25th Federation Cup, which will be held in Kozhikode, Kerala from April 2-6.

The Indian Open race walking competition, originally scheduled for February 5 and February 6 but postponed due to COVID-19, will now be held on April 16 and April 17 in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

“The annual calendar has been designed to give our athletes every chance to qualify and prepare for international events like the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games,” Sumariwalla, a former international sprinter, said.

Various district meets will be held between March 1-31 while state meets will be conducted between April 1-May 25. Some championships are also scheduled between August 1-30.

Indian athletics calendar 2022

Event Dates Venue
1st Indian Open Throws Competition February 26 New Delhi
1st Indian Open Jumps Competition March 1 Trivandrum, Kerala
Indian Grand Prix 1 March 13 Trivandrum, Kerala
Indian Grand Prix 2 March 23 Trivandrum, Kerala
25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Competition April 2 - April 6 Calicut, Kerala
9th Indian Open Race walking Competition April 16 - April 17 Ranchi, Jharkhand
4th Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition April 23 - April 24 Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Indian Grand Prix 3 May 18 Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Indian Grand Prix 4 May 22 Madurai, Tamil Nadu
20th National Federation Cup U20 Athletics Championships June 2 - June 4 Gujarat
61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships June 10 - June 14 Chennai, Tamil Nadu
1st National Javelin Throw Competition August 7 In all states
Indian Grand Prix 5 August 10 Bengaluru, Karnataka
Indian Grand Prix 6 August 20 Bengaluru, Karnataka
33rd East Zone Junior Athletics Championships September 2 - September 4 Patna, Bihar
33rd North Zone Junior Athletics Championships September 2 - September 4 Karnal, Haryana
33rd South Zone Junior Athletics Championships September 9 - September 11 Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
33rd West Zone Junior Athletics Championships September 9 - September 11 Raipur, Chhatisgarh
17th National Youth Athletics Championships September 23 - September 25 Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
4th Indian Open 400m Competition October 1 - October 2 Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
61st National Open Athletics Championships October 15 - October 19 Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
2nd Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition October 29 - October 31 Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh
37th National Junior Athletics Championships November 11 - November 15 Guwahati, Assam
18th National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet November 25 - November 27 Maharashtra/Madhya Pradesh

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here