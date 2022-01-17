Indian Open race walking 2022 postponed due to COVID

The Indian Open national race walking 2022 has been postponed after a rise in COVID-19 cases across India, according to Sportstar.

The ninth edition of the event was initially scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6 in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Olympians Sandeep Kumar, Priyanka Goswami and Manish Rawat, the reigning champions in their respective categories, were to take part in the nationals, a qualifying event for the world athletics championships in July 2022.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had earlier postponed the national youth athletics championships 2022, which were scheduled to be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from January 27-29.

The announcement came after the Asian youth athletics championships 2022 in Kuwait from March 1-4 was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.