India’s best in track and field events: Meet the national athletics record holders

At Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra clinched India's first-ever athletics medal, that too gold, at the Olympics, thereby shifting the country's focus on track and field events in a big way.

Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning throw of 87.58m, however, wasn't his personal best or the national record for Indian javelin.

Let us look at India's national athletics records across major track and field events.

100m

Amiya Kumar Mallick holds the 100m record in India, with a timing of 10.26 which he managed at the National Federation Cup in 2016.

In the women's category, Dutee Chand holds the 100m national record with a timing of 11.17 seconds, which she achieved at the Indian Grand Prix IV at Patiala in 2021.

200m

Muhammed Anas Yahiya set the 200m national record after he clocked a time of 20.63 at a meet in the Czech Republic in 2018.

In the women's category, Saraswati Saha holds the Indian 200m record with a timing of 22.82, which she achieved at the National Circuit Meet in Ludhiana in 2002.

400m

Muhammed Anas Yahiya holds the national record in this event, clocking 45.21, at the Kladno Athletics meet in the Czech Republic in 2019.

In the women's category, Hima Das holds the record with a timing of 50.79, which she achieved at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

800m

Jinson Johnson holds the 800m record, which he clocked 1:45.65 at the National Inter-State Championship in Guwahati, 2018.

In the women's category, Tintu Luka holds the record with a timing of 1:59.17, which she achieved at the 2010 Continental Cup in Split, Croatia.

1500m

Jinson Johnson is also the current national record holder in 1500m with a timing of 3:35.24 which he set at the ISTAF Berlin meet in 2019.

In the women's category, Harmilan Bains holds the record with a timing of 4:05.39, achieved at the 2021 National Open Championships at Warangal.

3000m

Surendra Singh holds the national record in 3000m with a timing of 7:50.31, which he achieved at Twickenham, United Kingdom in 2008.

In the women's category, Suriya Loganathan holds the record with a timing of 9:04.5, achieved in New Delhi in 2016.

5000m

Bahadur Prasad has a long-standing national record in the 5000m event. He clocked 13:29.70 in Birmingham, United Kingdom in 1992 to set the national record.

In the women's category, Preeja Sreedharan holds the record with a timing of 15:15.89, achieved at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

10000m

Surendra Singh set the national record in the 10000m with a timing of 28:02.89 at the Spanish Olympic Trials in Vigo in 2008.

In the women's category, Preeja Sreedharan holds the record with a timing of 31:50.47, achieved at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

110m hurdles

Siddhanth Thingalaya holds the national record in 110m hurdles, with a timing of 13.48, which he achieved at the Altis Invitational event in the United States in 2017.

In the women's category, Anuradha Biswal holds the Indian record with a timing of 13.38. She set the mark in a New Delhi meet in 2002.

400m hurdles

Ayyasamy Dharun broke his own record to set a new national mark with a timing of 48.80 at the 2019 Federation Cup in Patiala.

In the women's category, the legendary PT Usha still holds the record with a timing of 55.42, achieved at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

3000m steeplechase

Avinash Sable holds the record in the 3000m steeplechase. He clocked a time of 8:18.12 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the women's category, Lalita Babar holds the record with a timing of 9:19.76, achieved at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

4 × 100m relay

The Indian team of Rahamatulla Molla, Suresh Sathya, Shameer Mon, A. Qureshi clocked 38.89 at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi to set the national record.

Meanwhile, the women's team of Archana S, Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das and Dutee Chand hold the Indian record with a timing of 43.37, achieved at the Indian GP IV in 2021.

4 × 400m relay

The Indian men's team comprising Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob clocked 3:00.25 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to set the 4 × 400m relay national record. The time is also an Asian record.

Meanwhile, the women's team comprising Chitra Soman, Rajwinder Kaur, K.M. Beenamol and Manjit Kaur hold the record with the timing of 3:26.89, achieved at Athens 2004 Olympics.

4 x 400m mixed relay

The team comprising Muhammed Anas, M.R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv hold the record with a timing of 3:15.17, achieved at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Marathon

Shivnath Singh set the national record in a marathon in 1978 in Jalandhar, with the timing of 2:12:00.

O.P Jaisha holds the record in the women's category with a timing of 2:34:43 set at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China.

20km race walk

Sandeep Kumar holds the record in the 20km race walk with a timing of 1:20:16. He achieved the timing at the 2021 National Race Walking Championships at Ranchi.

Priyanka Goswami holds the record in the women's category, with a timing of 1:28:45, which she achieved at the 2021 National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi. The feat also earned her a spot at Tokyo 2020.

50km race walk

Sandeep Kumar set the national record in the 50km race walk, with a timing of 3:55:59.5, at the 2017 National Race Walking Championships in New Delhi.

Long jump

Murali Sreeshankar holds the national record in the event with a jump of 8.26m, which he achieved at the 2021 Federation Cup. The feat also earned him a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Anju Bobby George holds the record, among women, with a jump of 6.83m, achieved at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Triple jump

Renjith Maheswary holds the record in the triple jump, with a timing of 17.30m, achieved at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix in Bangalore in 2016.

Mayookha Johny holds the record among women with a timing of 14.11m. She set the mark at the 2011 Asian Championships in Kobe, Japan.

High jump

Tejaswin Shankar set the national record with a jump of 2.29m at the Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout in April 2018.

Sahana Kumari holds the record among women with a jump of 1.92m at the 2012 National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad.

Pole vault

Subramani Siva holds the national record in pole vault with a vault of 5.30m at the 68th Inter-Services Championships in Bangalore, 2018.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, V.S Surekha holds the record with a vault of 4.15m, set at the 2014 National Open Championships in New Delhi.

Shot put

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor threw 21.49m at the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala in 2021 to set a new national record. In doing so, he also set a new Asian record.

In the women's, Manpreet Kaur holds the record with a throw of 18.86m, achieved at the 2017 Asian Grand Prix in Jinhua, China.

Discus throw

Vikas Gowda threw the discus 66.28m far to set a national record at the Old Style Discus Challenge in the USA in 2012.

Kamalpreet Kaur holds the record among women with a throw of 66.59m at the 2021 Indian GP4 in Patiala.

Hammer throw

Kamalpreet Singh set the record with a throw of 72.86m at the Tucson Elite Classic in 2015.

Among the women, Sarita Singh holds the record with a throw of 65.25m at the 2017 Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala.

Javelin throw

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra set a national record in the javelin with a throw of 88.07m at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix in Patiala.

Meanwhile, among the women, Annu Rani set the record by throwing her spear 63.24m at the 2021 Federation Cup athletics.

Decathlon

Bharatinder Singh holds the national record in the decathlon, notching 7,658 points at the 2011 Indian Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bengaluru.

Heptathlon

JJ Shobha holds the record in heptathlon, notching 6211 points, a feat she achieved in 2004 in New Delhi.