Neeraj Chopra: "I don't feel any pressure yet. Right now, the focus is on improving"

Winning Olympic gold is the pinnacle for any athlete. Winning your country's first gold in athletics on your Games debut is even more reason to party.

Neeraj Chopra was a man in demand after his javelin gold at Tokyo 2020 last August. And with over one billion fellow Indians celebrating his success, it is no great surprise that this career took a back seat for a while.

After taking an extended break, and putting on over 10 kilograms, India's new sporting hero returned to training in December in California to escape the myriad of distractions at home. But getting back to business in Chula Vista proved to be hard work.

The Laureus World Sports Award Breakthrough of the Year nominee told Olympics.com, "It was difficult. When I resumed throwing, it felt so new. My body kind of forgot what it's like to throw. Yes, I worked on my fitness, lost all the extra kilos. But on the strength front, I was still lacking.

"I would get tired very quickly after starting training. Mentally, I had to pull myself through the routine. I had to force myself, push myself. I had to be mentally strong."

Now Chopra is back on track and looking forward to July's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"From a competition perspective, I don't feel any pressure yet. I think that will come as we get closer to the season. Right now, the focus is on improving." - Neeraj Chopra

Javelin Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra looks forward to 2022 season

Chopra was hardly an unknown to the Indian public after winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, but success in Tokyo saw his fame rocket which he admits he found "a bit difficult" initally.

"People knew me, but the Olympics is the biggest. So when I won gold, yes, people started recognising me overnight," said Chopra. "But I think the effort that went into it for about 10-11 years, it's that effort that helped me succeed at the Olympics.

"It feels good that people know me for something good I have done. They keep reminding me that I have made the country proud. It's really good to know that I could be of use to the nation. And if my efforts can inspire some youth, I'd be very happy."

Having already gone to California for a training camp, the 24-year-old is planning more foreign trips early in the season.

It was reported in February that he would be staying in Chula Vista until the World Championships, but he has since changed plans with Chopra now back in India before probably heading abroad again in April.

"We are looking at Turkey first up, then Germany or Sweden or Finland. These are a few countries we are looking at. I have trained in Finland and in Germany. Before the Olympics, I was in Sweden. The training centres are really good. The airports are closer to the training centres, so our travelling time will be saved. Hopefully, we’ll choose from these three or four countries and train there.

"I plan to open my season around May-June. It's not decided, but I am looking at June. Then you have back-to-back competitions from thereon. The task will be to maintain myself during that period. It'll be the first time that I will be competing in so many big events in such a short time.

"The World Championships is the biggest target for the year. The aim is to perform really well there and do something special. And then there's the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games... But before the Asian Games, we have the Diamond League Finals in Zurich. I am keen to do something special in the Diamond League. It's an event where the best athletes come and do really well."

Chopra's previous appearance at the World Championships, at London in 2017, ended in disappointment as he missed out on the final by 74cm.

His recovery from career-saving surgery to remove bone spurs from the elbow of his throwing arm kept him out of Doha 2019, but now he is back and keen to consign London to history.

He reflected, "The London Worlds in 2017 wasn't a good experience for me. I am looking at doing something new here, learning something new. I am not setting a target that I have to participate or I have to make the final.

"The target is to give my best whether it's the qualification round or the final. The preparations are towards that. I am working on my fitness and I need to give my 100 per cent. That's the plan for now. I have to give my best and hopefully I can make my best throw."

"I need to work on myself. It doesn't matter how far anyone else is throwing the javelin." - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra believes Johannes Vetter can break the world record

While he is mainly concerned with his own performance, including breaking the 90m barrier, Chopra hopes that Johannes Vetter - who surprisingly flopped in Tokyo - breaks Jan Zelezny's 26-year-old world record of 98.48m this season.

The German had the eight longest throws of 2021, seven of them in excess of 90m, but could only finish ninth in the Olympic final.

Chopra said, "Johannes Vetter is the closest to the world record and he was good in the previous seasons too. In 2020, he threw 97.76m and last year he was above the 96-metre mark, so I think he's the closest.

"I think he'll be the first to break the world record. Hopefully, this year because he's pushing himself very hard. I am trying my best as well, but I think Vetter has the capacity to do so."

As for the World Championships, Chopra believes the fight for gold is wide open:

"There are some really good javelin throwers, but I think it depends on the day who performs well and who doesn't. But if we have to talk about the list, there are some of the best in the business. There's Vetter, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott. And then this year we could also see Andreas Hofmann, Thomas Röhler and Magnus Kirt. Then there's Julius Yego who will be looking for a good comeback.

"There are a number of good throwers in the mix. But I still believe it depends on the day and how one's body performs on the day. My effort is on concentrating on my performance and not looking at what's around me."

Johannes Vetter competes at the ISTAF 2021 meeting in Berlin Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra sparks javelin revolution in India

The man from Khandra village in Haryana also expressed his pride at being nominated for the Laureus Breakthrough award.

He beamed, "I dreamt of being nominated for this award once in my life. The first time I got to know about the nomination, I was very happy. I have seen that legends of sports have won this award and have been nominated for this. My achievement at the Olympics and being nominated for an award like this... It feels good to know that I am considered among some of the best athletes in the world."

His Tokyo triumph has certainly resonated with the Indian public, and brought his discipline to a huge new audience.

Last month, the Athletics Federation of India announced that 7 August - exactly a year after Chopra's Tokyo triumph - would be National Javelin Day with competitions held in all states.

"I think people enjoy watching javelin. Whenever I go to compete around the world... It's a sport where we run right down the middle of the field and throw, and it goes so high and far... people enjoy watching that.

"And when the competition is tight, where everyone is fighting to win, people enjoy watching it. And it's a sport which includes a number of physical activities - we run, we take the cross steps and then we throw. And after the throw, our reactions and the elation excites everyone.