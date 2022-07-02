World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama: Preview, schedule, and how to watch the stars in action on Olympics.com

The 11th edition of the World Games are set for Birmingham, Alabama. The event, which brings together more than 3,500 athletes, is scheduled to run from 7-17 July after being rescheduled from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 223 medal events across 34 sports, there’s sure to plenty of excitement in the American city.

Here’s a look at the event, including the stars and sports, the schedule of events, and how to watch right here on Olympics.com.

World Games 2022 – Birmingham: Stars and sports to watch

In inline speed skating, 2022 Winter Olympic gold medallist Bart Swings of Belgium is set to take part. The speed skating mass start Olympic champion has won seven World Games medals, including four gold.

Several other Olympic champions will also be in action as part of the karate competition, including Sandra Sanchez, Jovana Prekovic, Ryo Kiyuna, Steven Dacosta, Feryal Abdelaziz, Sajad Ganjzadeh, Ivet Goranova, and Liugi Busa.

The event boasts several other Olympic and Youth Olympic medalists including Monica Abbot (USA, softball), Gabriela Schloesser (NED, archery), Brady Ellison (USA, archery), Nonaka Miho (JPN, sport climbing), and Nakarai Shigeyuki (JPN, breaking).

Newly crowned European rhythmic gymnastics champion Daria Atamanov of Israel highlights the gymnastics competition. In Birmingham, six gymnastics disciplines (acrobatics, aerobics, parkour, rhythmic, trampoline, and tumbling) will take center stage.

Veteran powerlifter Fukushima Yukako of Japan will make her sixth World Games appearance in 2022 in the lightweight division. Fukushima owns two silver and two bronze medals at the event.

Another exciting sport to keep an eye on will be men’s lacrosse, which is making its World Games debut in 2022. The event will feature the Iroquois team, which will become the first squad to represent an indigenous ethnic group at the Games.

Several other sports and disciplines are either participating in the World Games for the first time or making their return after time off the program. The sport program additions are, kickboxing, softball (first appearance since 1985), while drone racing (air sports), canoe marathon (canoe), breaking (dance sport), parkour (gymnastics), men’s lacrosse, and mixed team tug of war are recent disciplines added to the schedule.

World Games 2022 - Birmingham: Competition schedule

The World Games begin Thursday, 7 July 2022 with the Opening Ceremony at the new Protective Life Stadium.

Competition runs 8-17 July, with the Closing Ceremony set for 17 July.

The complete World Games competition schedule is available on the official World Games website.

World Games 2022 – Birmingham: How to watch action on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com

The Olympic Channel will provide full coverage of the event on Olympics.com, including a 24/7 stream and individual sport feeds.

We'll also have feature interview and news articles here on the website, and on @Olympics social media channels.

In addition, fans in the United States have several viewing options including one-hour highlight shows each day on CBS Sports Network and streaming coverage through Paramount+.

German TV channel Sport1 will also be broadcasting more than 100 hours of action to viewers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.