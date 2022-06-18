Home favourite Daria Atamanov wins all-around title at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Israel

Rising local star Daria Atamanov upset the form book to claim the all-around crown at the Rhythmic gymnastics European Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday (18 June).

The 16-year-old Atamanov’s victory comes less than a year after compatriot Linoy Ashram became the first Israeli woman to win an Olympic gold medal with her victory at Tokyo 2020.

Ashram’s retirement earlier this year and the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes have left the door open for someone to step into the void.

World hoop bronze medallist, Sofia Raffaeli of Italy, came into the championships among the favourites after winning nine titles during the World Cup events, becoming the first Italian to claim the all-around overall crown in the top circuit.

Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn topped the qualification round, with Raffaeli placing second and Atamanov fourth courtesy of their best three routines.

Atamanov made the step up on Saturday to finish on top in the ball (34.450) and the clubs (34.300) to earn her maiden European all-around overall crown with a score of 136.900.

Kaleyn (135.500) finished second for the second consecutive year, with compatriot Stiliana Nikolova (131.650) rounding out the podium. Finishing outside a medal position, Raffaeli had to settle for fourth place with a score of 131.250.

More than 250 athletes from 39 nations are in action in Tel Aviv with junior and senior titles in individual and group on the line. The competition also serves as a qualifier to the world championships later this year, set to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The four senior apparatus finals – hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon – will be held on Sunday as well as the senior group apparatus finals.

All-around final results:

1 Daria Atamanov (ISR) 136.900

2 Boryana Kaleyn (BUL) 135.500

3 Stiliana Nikolova (BUL) 131.650

4 Sofia Raffaeli (ITA) 131.250

5 Darja Varfolomeev (GER) 130.650

6 Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO) 127.950

7 Milena Baldassarri (ITA) 127.200

8 Viktoriia Onopriienko (UKR) 126.800

9 Zohra Aghamirova (AZE) 125.450

10 Arzu Jalilova (AZE) 125.350