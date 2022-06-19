Italy win four of six apparatus finals at 2022 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics - results

Gymnasts representing Italy took home four of the six gold medals on offer at the final day of the 2022 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics on Sunday (19 June).
Sofia Raffaeli dominated proceedings in the individual hoop final in Tel Aviv, Israel, before also winning gold in the individual clubs final, before Italy's group team took both titles in the 5 hoops as well as 3 ribbons + 2 balls finals.
It was a successful end to the Championships for the Italians, whose four titles were the most of any nation in the senior ranks. Bulgaria took three – two individual apparatus crowns through Boryana Kaleyn and the overall team gold medal – while hosts Israel clinched both the individual and group all-around on Saturday.
Full results from the apparatus finals are below.
Individual hoop final
- Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 36.000, gold medallist
- Daria Atamanov (ISR), 34.900, silver medallist
- Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 33.900, bronze medallist
- Jelizaveta Polstjanaja (LAT), 33.600
- Viktoriia Onopriienko (UKR), 32.850
- Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 32.700
- Margarita Kolosov (GER), 31.950
- Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 30.500
Individual ball final
- Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 35.350, gold medallist
- Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 34.250, silver medallist
- Darja Varfolomeev (GER), 33.750, bronze medallist
- Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 33.700
- Margarita Kolosov (GER), 33.450
- Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 33.150
- Milena Baldassarri (ITA), 33.100
- Zohra Aghamirova (AZE), 31.450
Individual clubs final
- Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 34.550, gold medallist
- Daria Atamanov (ISR), 34.250, silver medallist
- Darja Varfolomeev (GER), 33.150, bronze medallist
- Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 32.550
- Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 32.450
- Zohra Aghamirova (AZE), 32.150
- Panagiota Lytra (GRE), 31.250
- Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 29.100
Individual ribbon final
- Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 34.050, gold medallist
- Daria Atamanov (ISR), 33.750, silver medallist
- Adi Asya Katz (ISR), 32.600, bronze medallist
- Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 32.400
- Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 31.800
- Darja Varfolomeev (GER), 31.650
- Helene Karbanov (FRA), 30.300
- Arzu Jalilova (AZE), 28.500
Group 5 hoops final
- Italy, 36.650, gold medallist
- Israel, 36.450, silver medallist
- Azerbaijan, 34.750, bronze medallist
- Bulgaria, 33.700
- Spain, 33.250
- Ukraine, 33.050
- France, 32.000
- Poland, 29.650
Group 3 ribbons + 2 balls final
- Italy, 34.250, gold medallist
- Spain, 31.950, silver medallist
- Azerbaijan, 31.900, bronze medallist
- Israel, 31.100
- France, 30.900
- Bulgaria, 29.250
- Greece, 28.000
- Hungary, 26.300