Italy win four of six apparatus finals at 2022 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics - results

Gymnasts representing Italy took home four of the six gold medals on offer at the final day of the 2022 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics on Sunday (19 June).

Sofia Raffaeli dominated proceedings in the individual hoop final in Tel Aviv, Israel, before also winning gold in the individual clubs final, before Italy's group team took both titles in the 5 hoops as well as 3 ribbons + 2 balls finals.

It was a successful end to the Championships for the Italians, whose four titles were the most of any nation in the senior ranks. Bulgaria took three – two individual apparatus crowns through Boryana Kaleyn and the overall team gold medal – while hosts Israel clinched both the individual and group all-around on Saturday.

Full results from the apparatus finals are below.

Individual hoop final

Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 36.000, gold medallist Daria Atamanov (ISR), 34.900, silver medallist Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 33.900, bronze medallist Jelizaveta Polstjanaja (LAT), 33.600 Viktoriia Onopriienko (UKR), 32.850 Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 32.700 Margarita Kolosov (GER), 31.950 Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 30.500

Individual ball final

Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 35.350, gold medallist Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 34.250, silver medallist Darja Varfolomeev (GER), 33.750, bronze medallist Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 33.700 Margarita Kolosov (GER), 33.450 Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 33.150 Milena Baldassarri (ITA), 33.100 Zohra Aghamirova (AZE), 31.450

Individual clubs final

Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 34.550, gold medallist Daria Atamanov (ISR), 34.250, silver medallist Darja Varfolomeev (GER), 33.150, bronze medallist Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 32.550 Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 32.450 Zohra Aghamirova (AZE), 32.150 Panagiota Lytra (GRE), 31.250 Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 29.100

Individual ribbon final

Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), 34.050, gold medallist Daria Atamanov (ISR), 33.750, silver medallist Adi Asya Katz (ISR), 32.600, bronze medallist Stiliana Nikolova (BUL), 32.400 Ekaterina Vedeneeva (SLO), 31.800 Darja Varfolomeev (GER), 31.650 Helene Karbanov (FRA), 30.300 Arzu Jalilova (AZE), 28.500

Group 5 hoops final

Italy, 36.650, gold medallist Israel, 36.450, silver medallist Azerbaijan, 34.750, bronze medallist Bulgaria, 33.700 Spain, 33.250 Ukraine, 33.050 France, 32.000 Poland, 29.650

Group 3 ribbons + 2 balls final