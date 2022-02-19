Medals update: Bart Swings wins thrilling men's speed skating mass start final

Bart Swings raced to victory in the speed skating men's mass start, winning the first gold medal from a Belgian athlete at Beijing 2022 and their second medal in total at the Games.

The 31-year-old who also won silver in the event's debut at PyeongChang 2018 now owns a quarter of all medals Belgian athletes have won in Winter Games history.

Swings, who goes by the nickname 'Swings with Wings', fended off a pair of challengers from Republic of Korea, as Chung Jae Won claimed silver and Lee Seung Hoon - the PyeongChang gold medallist - took the bronze.

The last time a Belgian athlete won gold at the Olympic Winter Games was all the way back in 1948 when Micheline Lannoy and Pierre Baugniet triumphed in the pairs figure skating event.

Now Swings has added a glorious gold to the country's history books with a thrilling victory at the National Speed Skating Oval.

More to follow...