Viktor Axelsen books his spot in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2021 

Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen secured his spot in the semi-finals of badminton's final World Tour event of the season, the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Friday (26 November).

The world number two was relatively untroubled and beat India's Sai Praneeth 21-12, 21-8.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, one of four Danish players in the quarter-finals, quickly opened up a four-point lead and cruised to win the first game.

The second game saw the world number 16 fall even further behind as Axelsen romped to a straight games victory.

Axelsen will next face home favourite Jonatan Christie, who had the day off on court after his quarter-finals opponent, Anders Antonsen, pulled out of the match citing a pectoral muscle problem.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen advances to the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2021 Picture by Badmintonphoto | Courtesy of BWF

An all-Danish final remains a possibility after Rasmus Gemke defeated Nishimoto Kenta 21-18, 21-17 in a closely fought match.

Gemke will next face Loh Kean Yew for a place in the final of the Super 1000 event.

Denmark's Rasmus Gemke advances to the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2021

Loh had quite an easy match against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus. The Singaporean set the tone early on, speeding to an 11-3 lead in the opening game.

The Dane who is ranked 21st in the world, five places higher than Loh, could not keep pace in the second game either. Loh needed only needed 25 minutes to book his place in the semi-finals, clinching victory 21-9, 21-4.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in action at the Indonesia Open 2021

24-year-old Loh, who caused quite a stir in the second round of the tournament when he defeated world number one Momota Kento, is enjoying a fine run of form which also saw him clinch the Hylo Open 2021 title after Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia retired with injury.