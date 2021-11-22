Indonesia Open 2021: Watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chai and Soh Wooi Yik live in action

This year's badminton season draws to an end with the final BWF World Tour round, the Indonesia Open 2021, taking place in Bali from 23-28 November.

The event is the second of three back-to-back World Tour events being held in Bali which started with last week's Indonesia Masters.

The Indonesia Open is a Super 1000 event which will also be the last opportunity for players to qualify for the upcoming World Tour Finals from 1-5 December which will see the top eight players in the BWF World Tour rankings invited to participate.

The season ends at the 2021 BWF World Championships from 12-19 December in Huelva, Spain to cap an eventful year which also included the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Malaysians playing in the Indonesia Open 2021

National number one, Lee Zii Jia was forced to retire from his opening men's singles match in Bali against Rasmus Gemke after just 13 minutes of play.

It's the second time Lee, the tournament's seventh seed, has retired with injury in barely 10 days following his withdrawal from the Hylo Open 2021 final, and he is due to face the Dane again this week.

Here's a full list of the Malaysian players who entered the Indonesia Masters 2021, seeding in brackets:

Men's singles: Lee Zii Jia (7), Daren Liew

Men's doubles: Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (5), Goh V Shem & Low Juan Shen, Goh Sze Fei & Nur Izzuddin, Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi, Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong

Women's doubles: Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan (8), Lee Meng Yean & Yap Cheng Wen, Vivian Hoo & Lim Chiew Sien

Mixed doubles: Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying (5), Chen Tang Jie & Peck Yen Wei, Hoo Pang Ron & Cheah Yee See, Tan Kian Meng & Lai Pei Jing, Goh Soon Huat & Shevon Jemei Lai,

Schedule of play:

Malaysia's group-stage schedule and live Malaysia start times for Indonesia Open 2021

All times are in Malaysia Time (MYT, GMT +8)

Here are the fixtures for Malaysians in action at the Indonesia Open 2021 with the first day of the opening round matches played on Tuesday, 23 November:

Sessions start at 9:00 AM MYT

Men's singles:

Lee Zii Jia (MAS) v Rasmus Gemke (DEN)

Liew Daren (MAS) v Jonatan Christie (INA)

Men's doubles:

Goh V Shem & Low Juan Shen (MAS) v Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) - Court 2, 9:00 AM

Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) v Mark Lamsfuss & Marvin Seidel (GER), Court 1 - eighth match

Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi (MAS) v Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong (MAS) - Court 3, ninth match

Goh Sze Fei & Nur Izzuddin (MAS) v Christo Popov & Toma Junior Popov (FRA) - Court 3, fourth match

Women's doubles:

Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) v Clara Azurmendi & Beatriz Corrales (ESP) - Court 3, third match

Lee Meng Yean & Yap Cheng Wen (MAS) v Alexandra Boje & Mette Poulsen (DEN)

Vivian Hoo & Lim Chiew Sien (MAS) v Melani Mamahit & Tryola Nadia (INA)

Mixed doubles:

Kian Meng & Lai Pei Jing (MAS) v Goh Soon Huat & Shevon Jemie Lai (MAS) - Court 3, second match

Chen Tang Jie & Peck Yen Wei (MAS) v Kaneko Yuki & Matsutomo Misaki (JPN) - Court 2, eighth match

Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying (MAS) v Zachariah Josiahno Sumanti & Hediana Julimarbela (INA) - Court 2, eleventh match

Hoo Pang Ron & Cheah Yee See (MAS) v Watanabe Yuta & Higashino Arisa (JPN)

Click here for the full tournament schedule.

Where to watch the Indonesia Open 2021 live in Malaysia?

The Indonesia Open 2021 will be broadcast live on RTM's free to air channels TV OKEY and Sukan RTM.

You can also follow the action on Astro Super Sport 4 and Astro Super Sport 4 HD.