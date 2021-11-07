Loh Kean Yew wins biggest career title at Hylo Open 2021 as Lee Zii Jia retires injured

Singapore's shuttler Loh Kean Yew has claimed the biggest win of his career after defeating Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles final of the Hylo Open on Sunday (November 7).

The 24-year-old was up 19-21, 21-13, 17-12 in Saarbrücken, Germany, when his childhood rival withdrew from the match due to a back injury.

Loh, who's ranked 39th in the world, claimed his first in a Super 500 event of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

That was history in the making as he became the first ever male shuttler from Singapore to win a Superseries/Super 500+ event.

Ongbamrungphan claims Super 500 maiden title

Meanwhile in the women's singles final, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan outclassed Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-14 to win her first Super 500 tournament.

The 25-year-old Thai is ranked 14th in the world, and took 35 minutes to dismiss her 22-year-old opponent.

Doubles action in Germany

The women's doubles final was an all-Japan clash as Hoshi Chisato / Matsuda Aoi defeated their compatriots Iwanaga Rin/Nakanishi Kie in two straight games (22-20, 21-18) after a match with some long and entertaining rallies.

It was an all Indonesian showdown in the men's doubles final with Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo triumphant after a fierce 34-minute game against Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin with a score of 21-14, 21-19

And in the mixed doubles final it was a battle of the top seeds as Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai overcame second seeds Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti from Indonesia 22-20, 21-14.