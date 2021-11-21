Momota Kento wins Indonesia Masters for first international title since horror car crash

Momota Kento is the Indonesia Masters badminton champion after a 21-17, 21-11 victory over Anders Antonsen in Bali on Sunday (21 November).

It's a significant win for Momota as it secured him his first BWF World Tour title since a near-fatal car crash in January 2020.

The world no.1 dismissed the Dane in 49 minutes with his typical high-octane game and blinding speed around the court.

Antonsen managed to stay close to the Japanese ace in the first set, the score at 10-11 to the Danish challenger at one point, and despite a run of six consecutive points for Antonsen it was Momota who was more clinical at the business end of the set.

This was a rematch of the 2019 Indonesia Masters when Antonsen claimed the cup in three sets but Momota had a different mindset today, pouncing on opportunities and punishing mistakes.

The second set was all about the top seed as he scored nine straight points to go 9-2 in front before wrapping up victory in quick time.

Momota went one better than compatriot Yamaguchi Akane who was beaten in the women's singles final by An Seyoung.

The South Korean shuttler, seeded four, won 21-17, 21-19 to avenge recent defeats in the Denmark Open final and French Open semi-finals.

It was the latest chapter of what is becoming a captivating rivalry in badminton.

Doubles double for Japan

There was more joy for Japan in the men’s doubles with Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo outlasting home favourites Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in a thrilling three-setter, 21-11, 17-21, 21-19.

It was the Japanese duo's first ever win over Gideon and Sukamuljo and they celebrated wildly, collecting their second BWF World Tour Super 750 title Trophy in as many months.

The defending champions might not have claimed victory, but they did serve up a treat with one of the greatest racket changes you'll ever see from Sukamuljo, the Indonesian entertainers living up to their reputation.

Japan's great day continued in the women's doubles as Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu brushed aside South Korea's Jeong Na-eun and Korea Kim Hye-jeong 21-9, 21-11.

The mixed doubles was the only final without Japanese representation after Watanabe Yuta and Higashino Arisa bowed out in the semi-finals to Hong Kong's eighth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

Tang and Tse were outclassed by top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the final, the Thai pairing winning 21-11, 21-12.