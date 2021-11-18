Viktor Axelsen knocked out of Indonesian Masters 2021 by HS Prannoy who joins Kidambi Srikanth in the quarter-finals

Viktor Axelsen, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has been knocked out of the penultimate badminton World Tour event of the season, the Indonesian Masters 2021 in Bali.

The Dane was defeated by India's HS Prannoy who notched up his first career men's singles win against the reigning Olympic champ.

It was Axelsen who got off to the better start, winning the opening game. However world number 32 Prannoy managed to stay close throughout the second game, and with the score level at 19-19, inched ahead to force a decider.

The third game was equally close, with neither player able to open up a significant gap. With the match level at 14-14, it was 29-year-old Prannoy who was able to turn it up a notch and went on to seal victory, winning 14-21, 21-19, 21-16.

Prannoy who won this event back in 2021 will next face compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the quarter-finals.

HS Prannoy defeats Viktor Axelsen at the Indonesian Masters 2021 Picture by Badmintonphoto | Courtesy of BWF

Kidambi booked his spot in the final eight when he beat tournament sixth seed, Jonatan Christie, in a match that spilled over the one hour mark.

Although the home favourite took the opening game, Kidambi fought back to win the second and force a decider.

The third game was nip and tuck with the Indian holding a three point advantage as they switched ends. Although Christie fought back to level the score at 14-14, he faded away as the former world number one went on to seal the win, taking victory 13-21, 21-18, 21-15.

Men's singles top seed Momota Kento secured his spot in the final eight when he defeated India's Lakshya's Sen in straight games. The Japanese world number one took 46 minutes to wrap up the match, clinching victory 21-13, 21-19.

Two-time world champion Momota will face-off against Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-finals. The Dane beat France's Toma Junior Popov 21-15, 21-16 earlier in the day.

Fourth seed Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei defeated recently crowned Hylo Open 2021 champion, Loh Kean Yew to advance to the quarters. Chou breezed past the Singaporean 21-10, 21-12 and will next play Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long for a spot in the semis.

After defeating home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the opening round, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn ended another local hope when he beat Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. Vitidsarn, staying in control throughout their 40 minute encounter, winning 21-14, 21-9.

He will play Anders Antonsen in the quarter-finals, after the reigning European champ beat his compatriot Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-17, 21-16.

The quarter-final matches will be played on Friday (19 November).