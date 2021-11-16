Indonesia Masters 2021: Watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chai and Soh Wooi Yik live in action

This year's badminton season draws to an end with the penultimate world tour round, the Indonesia Masters 2021, taking place in Bali, Indonesia from 16 to 21 November.

The event is the first of three back-to-back world tour events to be held in Bali, which will then host the Indonesia Open from 23 to 28 November with the top eight players in the BWF tour rankings invited to participate in the World Tour Finals from 1 to 5 December. The Indonesian Masters is a Super 750 event while the Indonesian Open is a Super 1000 event.

The season then closes with the 2021 BWF World Championships from 12 to 19 December in Spain to cap off an eventful year which also included the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Malaysians playing in the Indonesia Masters 2021

National number one, Lee Zii Jia was forced to retire from his opening men's singles match here in Bali against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke after just 13 minutes of play.

It's the second time Lee the tournament's seventh seed has retired with injury in barely 10 days following his withdrawal from the Hylo Open 2021 final.

Here's a full list of the Malaysian players who entered the Indonesia Masters 2021, seeding in brackets:

Men's singles: Lee Zii Jia (7), Daren Liew

Men's doubles: Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (5), Goh V Shem & Low Juan Shen, Goh Sze Fei & Nur Izzuddin, Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi, Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong

Women's doubles: Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan (8), Lee Meng Yean & Yap Cheng Wen, Vivian Hoo & Lim Chiew Sien

Mixed doubles: Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying (5), Chen Tang Jie & Peck Yen Wei, Hoo Pang Ron & Cheah Yee See, Tan Kian Meng & Lai Pei Jing, Goh Soon Huat & Shevon Jemei Lai,

Malaysia's group-stage schedule and live Malaysia start times for Indonesia Masters 2021

All times are in Malaysia Time (MYT, GMT +8)

Here are the fixtures for Malaysians in action at the Indonesia Masters 2021 on Wednesday, 17 November:

Morning session starting at 9:00 AM MYT

Men's doubles: Aaron CHIA & SOH Wooi Yik (MAS) v Ben LANE & Sean VENDY (ENG) - Court 1, 9:00 AM

Mixed doubles: GOH Soon Huat & LAI Shevon Jemie (MAS) v Mark LAMSFUSS & Isabel LOHAU (GER) - Court 2, third match

Afternoon session starting at 1:00 PM MYT

Women's doubles: Vivian HOO & LIM Chiew Sien (MAS) v Pearly TAN & THINAAH Muralitharan (MAS) - Court 2, second match

Evening session starting at 4:00 PM MYT

Men's Singles: Daren LIEW (MAS) v PRANNOY H. S. (IND) - Court 2, 4:00 PM

Mixed Doubles: TAN Kian Meng & LAI Pei Jing (MAS) v WATANABE Yuta & HIGASHINO Arisa

Click here for the full tournament schedule.

Where to watch the Indonesia Masters 2021 live in Malaysia?

The Indonesia Masters 2021 will be broadcast live on RTM's free to air channels TV OKEY and Sukan RTM.

You can also follow the action on Astro Super Sport 4 and Astro Super Sport 4 HD.