Jonatan Christie cruises through to Indonesia Open quarter-finals in Bali

A fine performance saw badminton star Jonatan Christie book his place in the Indonesia Open 2021 quarter-finals on Thursday (25 November).

The sixth seed was simply too powerful for his compatriot Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in Bali, needing only 35 minutes to wrap up the match in straight games, 21-11, 21-12.

In what was the first official encounter between the two Indonesians, Christie raced to an early 11-4 lead in the opening game. Dwi Wardoyo, ranked ranked 60th in the world, was unable to close the gap and needed to win the second game to stay in the contest.

But his opponent maintained was in no mood for mercy. After building an 11-7 lead at the mid-game interval, 2018 Asian Games champion Christie sealed the win without dropping a game.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie defeats compatriot Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Indonesia Open 2021 Picture by Badmintonphoto | Courtesy of BWF

Christie advances to the quarter-finals of what is the final World Tour event of the season, where he will next play Anders Antonsen from Denmark.

Antonsen fought hard to overcome Wang Tzu Wei from Chinese Taipei and was stretched to three games. The Dane found himself under pressure after going down in opening game, and had to come from behind to secure victory, 18-21, 21-13, 21-14.

The third seed's compatriot Rasmus Gemke had a much easier path to the final 8, after his Indonesian opponent Shesar Hiren Rhustavito retired injured from their match in the second game.

Gemke will next face Nishimoto Kenta, who sealed a shock win over fourth seeded Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei. The Japanesebounced back from a game down to clinch victory, 8-21, 21-15, 21-11.