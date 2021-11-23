Lee Zii Jia suffers first round exit at Indonesia Open 2021

Badminton world number seven Lee Zii Jia is out of the 2021 Indonesia Open in Bali.

The shock first-round three-set loss (21-13, 23-25, 16-21) to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke comes off the back of a string of retirements made by the All-England champion.

In the second set the world no. 7 didn't capitalise on a four-point lead and failed to convert two match points, paving the way for his opponent's comeback.

Just last week the 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Indonesia Masters.

At 9-11 in the opening game, also against Gemke, the Malaysian called time on the tournament stating that he had not yet recovered from the back injury that forced him out of the Hylo Open in Germany earlier this month.

Zii Jia added on his social media after the Super 750 badminton event that he chose to retire so that he could recover and prepare in time for "coming tournaments."

It is not known yet whether the ongoing back injury was the root cause of his 67-minute-long match loss to the Dane.