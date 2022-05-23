The weekend roundup: Highlights from the world of sport 

A weekend chock-full of sporting drama has come to an end, but not before the world witnessed a world record broken, new women's Champions League winners, a first-time sport climbing World Cup winner, and much more.

For a roundup of the best bits from a thrilling weekend in sport, read on.

400m freestyle swimming world record broken by Australia's Ariarne Titmus

Ariarne Titmus proved she's still in the form of her life after last year's Olympic heroics, beating Kate Ledecky's six-year-old 400m freestyle world record by 0.06 seconds at the Australian Swimming Championships.

In a dominant display in Adelaide, the reigning Olympic 200m and 400m freestyle champion finished almost six seconds clear of second-place Lani Pallister as she touched home in 3 minutes 56.40 seconds.

It was the second world record set at the championships, after Zac Stubblety-Cook broke the men's 200m breaststroke record last week.

"I never thought at this meet post the Olympics I'd be swimming faster than the Olympic trials and the Olympic Games," Titmus told broadcaster Amazon Prime after the race. "I guess if you keep surprising yourself, it keeps the sport interesting."

Dina Asher-Smith triumphs in home Diamond League 100m race

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith produced a strong performance in front of a home crowd to win the Birmingham Diamond League 100m race. The reigning 200m world champion came home in 11.11 seconds in a strong field that included Jamaica's Tokyo 2020 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, who finished second in 11.12, and Asher-Smith's compatriot Daryll Neita who finished third.

Asher-Smith's victory was one of five for British athletes or teams at the meet, with Laura Muir winning the 1500m, Keely Hodgkinson triumphing in the 800m, Matthew Hudson-Smith winning the men's 400m and Great Britain's women's team setting a world lead time in the 4x100m relay.

The day also included wins for reigning Olympic champion Hansle Parchment in the men's 110m hurdles, Malaika Mihambo, who set a new meet record of 7.09m in the long jump and Canada's Aaron Brown in the men's 100m.

Olympique Lyonnais lift women's Champions League trophy

France's Olympique Lyonnais have been crowned UWCL champions after a stunning 3-1 victory over Barcelona in Turin, Italy. All of the goals arrived in the first half of the match, with Amandine Henry opening the scoring by rifling a goal into the top corner of the net in only the sixth minute. Ada Hegerberg made it two on 23 minutes before Catarina Macario added a third from a Hegerberg assist.

Barcelona were the reigning Champions League title holders, but couldn't cope with the first-half onslaught even after Alexia Putellas pulled one back for them before the half-time whistle blew.

It was a record eighth Champions League win for Lyon and continues their streak of never having lost to Barcelona.

18-year old Mejdi Schalck takes maiden sport climbing World Cup win

French climbing prodigy Mejdi Schalck won his first-ever climbing World Cup gold after a stunning boulder display in Salt Lake City. The teenager ended the dominance of Japanese athletes in the competition, beating Ogata Yoshiyuki and Kawamata Rei to second and third.

While Schalck had never won a World Cup stage until this weekend, his early-season promise saw him take third place in Meiringen in April and seventh this month in Seoul.

In the women's competition, the season's standout star Natalia Grossman of the USA achieved four tops in the final for the second event running to take gold in Salt Lake City - her second win in a row this season after her victory in Seoul.

Silver went to her compatriot Brooke Raboutou with Japan's Miho Nonaka taking bronze.

"I'm feeling so excited! I think being on home turf and having the crowd cheer me on made it so much better," said Grossman after her win. "I'm going to try and do all of the bouldering World Cups and hopefully all the lead ones, too."

Mejdi Schalck of France celebrates during the finals of the IFSC Climbing World Cup Salt Lake City last year Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Justin Thomas wins golf’s 2022 PGA Championship

There was drama in the 2022 PGA Championship as the USA's Justin Thomas staged an incredible comeback to take the title after a three-hole playoff against compatriot Will Zalatoris. It was the second PGA Championship Thomas has won after his victory in 2017.

At one point, the 29-year-old Thomas found himself eight shots off the lead, before surging back into contention to lift the Wanamaker trophy.

There was a two-way tie for third as the USA's Cameron Young and Chile's Mito Pereira both finished at four under par. The Chilean had been in pole position to become the first person from his country to win a major championship before a double bogey on the 18th hole ended his dream.

