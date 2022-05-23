Natalia Grossman, Mejdi Schalck win boulder finals climbing World Cup titles in Salt Lake City

USA's Natalia Grossman and France's Mejdi Schalck claimed the gold medals Sunday evening (22 May) in the boulder climbing finals at the IFSC World Cup in Salt Lake City.

Schalck, who recently turned 18 years old, took home his first World Cup win as he stormed to the top of the podium in a stunning display of climbing on the night. The young man from the Alpine town of Chambery built on a third-place finish in Meiringen back in April and a seventh-place finish earlier in the month in Seoul.

The Japanese duo of Ogata Yoshiyuki and Kawamata Rei finished in second and third place respectively.

Schalck's joyous celebrations were infectious for the crowd on a chilly evening at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City. “I couldn’t control myself in those moments," said Schalck. "It’s like a little monster takes control of me. It’s crazy."

Mejdi Schalck of France celebrates during the finals of the IFSC Climbing World Cup Salt Lake City last year Picture by 2021 Getty Images

In the women's competition, Grossman continued her dominance on the World Cup circuit, achieving four tops in the final once again. Grossman, who fittingly hails from Boulder, Colorado, followed up her first-place finish in Seoul earlier in the month with another powerful performance.

Her compatriot Brooke Raboutou finished with the silver and Japan's Miho Nonaka claimed the bronze.

"I'm feeling so excited! I think being on home turf and having the crowd cheer me on made it so much better," said Grossman. "I'm going to try and do all of the bouldering World Cups and hopefully all the lead ones, too."

Competition continues in speed climbing and boulder from 27 to 29 May in Salt Lake City.

Results - Boulder finals, World Cup in Salt Lake City

Men's final

Mejdi Schalck (FRA) - Top: 4, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 9 Ogata Yoshiyuki (JPN) - Top: 4, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 11 Kawamata Rei (JPN) - Top: 3, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 14 Nicolai Uznik (AUT) - Top: 2, Zone: 3, Top attempts: 8 Yannick Flohe (GER) - Top: 1, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 1 Jakob Schubert (AUT) - Top: 1, Zone: 2, Top attempts: 1

Women's final

Natalia Grossman (USA) - Top: 4, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 9 Brooke Raboutou (USA) - Top: 3, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 5 Miho Nonaka (JPN) - Top: 3, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 9 Jessica Pilz (AUT) - Top: 3, Zone: 4, Top attempts: 16 Franziska Sterrer (AUT) - Top: 1, Zone: 3, Top attempts: 1 Camilla Moroni - Top: 1, Zone: 3, Top attempts: 2

Next up on the IFSC calendar

IFSC Paraclimbing World Cup

Tuesday, 24 May: Paraclimbing qualifications

Wednesday, 25 May: Paraclimbing finals

IFSC Boulder and Speed World Cup

Friday, 27 May: Speed qualifications and finals

Saturday, 28 May: Men's and women's boulder qualification

Sunday, 29 May: Boulder semifinals, women's boulder final, men's boulder final

Where to watch the speed climbing World Cup ?

You can watch all the action on Olympics.com from 27-29 May (geo-restrictions may apply).