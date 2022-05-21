Aleksandra Miroslaw, Kiromal Katibin win speed climbing World Cup titles in Salt Lake City

Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw and Indonesia's Kiromal Katibin claimed the gold medals Friday evening (20 May) in the speed climbing finals at the IFSC World Cup in Salt Lake City.

Katibin, the world record holder, breezed to the top of the course in 5.64 seconds to win the men's event. American Noah Bratschi fell in the final and had to settle for silver.

Veddriq Leonardo, who took the men's title at the World Cup in Seoul, suffered a fall in the semifinal round and missed the gold medal final. He shook off that disappointment to capture the bronze medal in the small final where Italy's Ludovico Fossali failed to finish the course. Leonardo's time was 5.59 seconds.

In the women's competition, Miroslaw's victory makes it two-in-a-row, having won in Seoul weeks ago. She edged out compatriot Aleksandra Kalucka in the final, 6.93 to 7.83.

"Pretty good because I took gold. I think that my finals could be better, but I'm very happy that I have the second gold in a row in the World Cup," said Miroslaw. "Always I can go faster."

Natalia Kalucka of Poland won the women's bronze medal, holding off American Emma Hunt, who appeared to have a slight slip on the final third, in a tight small final. Kalucka recorded a 7.52 time, just ahead of Hunt's 7.58.

Competition continues Saturday with the qualifying round in men's and women's boulder.

Results - Speed finals, World Cup in Salt Lake City

Women's final

Aleksandra Miroslaw, POL (6.93) v. Aleksandra Kalucka, POL (7.83)

Women's small final

Emma Hunt, USA (7.58) v. Natalia Kalucka, POL (7.52)

Men's final

Kiromal Katibin, INA (5.64) v. Noah Bratschi, USA (FALL)

Men's small final

Veddriq Leonardo, INA (5.59) v. Ludovico Fossali, ITA (FALL)

Women's semifinals

Aleksandra Miroslaw, POL (8.96) v. Natalia Kalucka, POL (FALL)

Aleksandra Kalucka, POL (7.34) v. Emma Hunt, USA (7.42)

Men's semifinals

Veddriq Leonardo, INA (FALL) v. Noah Bratschi, USA (5.64)

Kiromal Katibin, INA (5.49) v. Ludovico Fossali , ITA (FALL)

Women's quarterfinals

Aleksandra Miroslaw, POL (7.06) v. Andrea Rojas, ECU (8.03)

Aurelia Sarisson , FRA (12.26) v. Natalia Kalucka, POL (7.67)

Aleksandra Kalucka, POL (7.51) v. Beatrice Colli, ITA (FALL)

Emma Hunt, USA (7.67) v. Patrycja Chudziak , POL (8.87)

Men's quarterfinals

John Brosler, USA (6.27) v. Noah Bratschi, USA (5.73)

Veddriq Leonardo, INA (5.6) v. Samuel Watson, USA (FALL)

Kiromal Katibin, INA (5.59) v. Carlos Granja, ECU (5.73)

Amir Maimuratov, KAZ (7.03) v. Ludovico Fossali, ITA (6.5)

Schedule for the sport climbing World Cup in Salt Lake City

Saturday, 21 May:

9:00 am Men's Boulder qualification

6:00 pm Women's Boulder qualification

Sunday, 22 May:

11:00 am Boulder semi-finals

4:00 pm Men's Boulder final

Followed by Women's Boulder final

Where to watch the speed climbing World Cup in Salt Lake City?

You can watch all the action from the next two sport climbing World Cup meets in Salt Lake City on Olympics.com from 20-22 May and 27-29 May (geo-restrictions may apply).