IFSC Climbing World Cup Salt Lake City: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

The first of two consecutive sporting climbing World Cup meets in Salt Lake City, USA takes place between 20 and 22 May. The last round saw speed and boulder athletes battling for victory in Seoul, Republic of Korea, and Salt Lake City will once again host climbers competing in the same disciplines.

From the USA's Natalia Grossman competing on home soil to Indonesia's new speed world record holder, Kiromal Katibin going head-to-head with compatriot Veddriq Leonardo, find out everything you need to know about this weekend's World Cup in Salt Lake City.

What happened in the last round?

What didn't happen in the last round may be a better question.

The speed competition in Seoul saw two world records fall, with Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw registering a world's best time of 6.64 seconds in the women's competition before going on to win the final, and Indonesia's Kiromal Katibin setting a world record of 5.17 seconds in the men's competition, before losing to compatriot Veddriq Leonardo in the final. All three of them will be back in action in Salt Lake City.

The boulder competition was equally as thrilling, as Natalia Grossman dominated en route to gold. The American achieved four tops in the final to claim the win, with second place going to France's Oriane Bertone and the bronze to Grossman's compatriot Brooke Raboutou.

In what is becoming a pattern during the season's opening rounds, Japanese athletes ruled the roost in the men's boulder competition, with world champion Fujii Kokoro coming from behind to take gold. The Japanese podium sweep was completed by Narasaki Tomoa and Ogata Yoshiyuki, who finished second and third respectively.

Stars to look out for in Salt Lake City

While Olympic champion Janja Garnbret - winner of the first round of the boulder World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland - won't be participating in any of the other boulder World Cup competitions this season, American Grossman has shown she is on top form heading into two home meets.

Grossman was a cut above the competition in Seoul and will be hoping for more of the same in Salt Lake City. Fellow American Raboutou will also be one to watch as she looks to improve upon the bronze she won in the last round.

Sitting second in the current season rankings is French sensation Bertone, who has a total of 1415 points to Grossman's 1805. And don't sleep on Serbia's Stasa Gejo who is currently ranked third with 1105 points.

In the men's boulder competition, it's hard to look past the Japanese trio of Kokoro, Tomoa and Yoshiyuki. Tomoa leads the rankings after gold and silver in the first two rounds, with Yoshiyuki second and Kokoro third. Can they continue their streak when the World Cup moves to Salt Lake City?

In the men's speed competition the top three places in the rankings are all held by Indonesian climbers, with Leonardo leading, Katibin second and Adi Mulyono Rahmad third. You can expect another epic battle between the top two in Salt Lake City after the world record changed from Leonardo's hands to Katibin's in Seoul.

New women's world record holder Miroslaw is the one to watch in the women's speed competition, following her epic performance in Seoul. However, she will face stiff competition from the USA's Emma Hunt who will be eager to perform well on home soil. Poland's Aleksandra Kalucka and Germany's Franziska Ritter, who sit third and fourth in the World Cup standings, will also be fighting for victory.

Schedule for the sport climbing World Cup in Salt Lake City

Friday, 20 May:

12:15 am Speed qualifications

8:00 pm Speed finals

Saturday, 21 May:

9:00 am Men's Boulder qualification

6:00 pm Women's Boulder qualification

Sunday, 22 May:

11:00 am Boulder semi-finals

4:00 pm Men's Boulder final

Followed by Women's Boulder final

Where to watch the speed climbing World Cup in Salt Lake City?

You can watch all the action from the next two sport climbing World Cup meets in Salt Lake City on Olympics.com from 20-22 May and 27-29 May (geo-restrictions may apply).