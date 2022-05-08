Grossman and Yoshiyuki win Boulder titles at the climbing World Cup in Seoul - Results

Reigning world champion Natalia Grossman claimed the women's boulder title at the IFSC Climbing World Cup event in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday (8 May).

The American led the field in the women's event after qualifying, and was the only finallist to achieve four tops at the Jungnang Stadium.

Oriane Bertone of France was second, with Brooke Raboutou finishing in the third spot on the podium for USA.

The men's final saw reigning world champion Fujii Kokoro of Japan finish second behind winner Ogata Yoshiyuki. Fujii was the top men's qualifier on Saturday, but was beaten by his fellow countryman in Sunday's final. Narasaki Tomoa claimed third in a Japanese sweep of the podium.

On Friday, Veddriq Leonardo walked away with his first win of the 2022 speed IFSC World Cup season, setting a new men's world record in qualifying, while the women's world record also fell.

Results - Sport Climbing World Cup event in Seoul 2022 - Women's Boulder Final

Six competitors progressed from the semi-finals. Full results after the final.

Natalia Grossman, USA. Oriane Bertone, France Brooke Raboutou, USA Stasa Gejo, Serbia Camilla Moroni, Italy. Mia Aoyagi, Japan.

Full results are here.

Results - Sport Climbing World Cup event in Seoul 2022 - Men's Boulder Final

Six competitors progressed from the semi-finals

Ogata Yoshiyuki, Japan. Fujii Kokoro, Japan. Narasaki Tomoa, Japan.

Full results are here.

Sport climbing competition format for 2022 season

When sport climbing made its debut at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, each athlete had to compete in boulder, lead, and speed disciplines and their total scores for each event were combined together to determine the winners of one set of medals.

There will be a different format at the Paris 2024 Games, with two separate competitions. The speed event will have its own medals, while lead and boulder will be combined.

How to watch the sport climbing 2022 World Cup action including Seoul event

Full schedule of Sunday boulder finals action (Korea Standard Time):

Sunday, 8 May:

5:00 PM Women's Boulder final

Followed by Men's Boulder final

Sport Climbing events in the 2022 season, including action from Seoul, are available for live streaming and highlights broadcasts on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in some regions. Action is also shown on the competition broadcast partners, and by IFSC on YouTube.