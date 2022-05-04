Shauna Coxsey: Why I keep climbing while pregnant

Shauna Coxsey is enjoying staying active while pregnant.

The British climber is expecting her first child and has already entered week 39, but that hasn't prevented her from doing what she loves.

The 29-year-old has defended her choice to continue the sport after receiving mixed reactions on social media.

Coxsey, who finished 10th at Tokyo 2020 and retired right after the Games, told Radio Live 5: "Everyone assesses risk differently and I think people perceive me climbing as risky when I am actually climbing so well within my comfort zone."

Coxsey: I can't imagine stopping if I didn't need to.

The two-time world bronze medallist has been involved in the sport since she was three and feels confident and safe in what she is doing.

"It feels way more risky for me to walk down the street. I feel much more likely to trip over on a bumpy road than I do to go up an easy climbing wall," she said.

"I wouldn't put my baby in danger. People think I might be able to fall and land on my stomach - which is something I have never ever done or seen happen before." - Shauna Coxsey

Coxsey highlighted the importance of education.

"For me to share a bit and communicate how I have gone about this pregnancy and say it is possible to keep climbing in a safe way has been really important.

"It's frustrating that other women are getting this judgement and choosing to give up something that they love and are comfortable with because of the fear of judgement. It is such a sad position to be in - it is bullying," she said.

Coxsey added that movement makes her body feel better too.

"If I don't climb for a week or so, my body feels quite clunky and everything gets a bit achy. As soon as I get back on that wall and start stretching and moving again, my body feels more connected and good and strong and also my mental health as well.

"I can't imagine stopping if I didn't need to and I haven't needed to and it feels great. I've been really fortunate."

While she's received some criticism, many of her followers have also supported the climber, praising her for being an inspiration.