Sport climbing World Cup: Olympians return to international stage with action in Meiringen, Switzerland 

The sport climbing World Cup season gets up and running this weekend with a boulder competition in Meiringen, Switzerland. Following an Olympic debut packed full of thrills and surprises, the Meiringen stop of the World Cup tour will see the big winners from those Games return to the international stage for the beginning of the 2022 season.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Alberto Gines Lopez from Spain and Janja Garnbret will once again be hoping to top the podium after their heroics at last year's Games. However, they are sure to face stiff competition from the world's best boulder specialists, including Ogata Yoshiyuki and Fujii Kokoro of Japan, who finished first and second in the men's boulder competition during last year's World Cup season, and the USA's Natalia Grossman and Brooke Raboutou who shone in the women's competition.

Boulder, one of the three climbing disciplines (along with speed and lead) that made up the Olympic combined competition, involves athletes scaling purpose-built climbing walls without the use of ropes.

Some 200 climbers will compete in Meiringen as the first medals of the 2022 World Cup series are awarded.

Changes to competition format for Paris 2024

One of the things to take into account when following the build-up to Paris 2024 are the changes to the sport climbing competition format that have been put in place for the next Olympic Games.

At Tokyo 2020 the sport climbing competition followed a combined format that included boulder, lead and speed. A combined total of points from each of the disciplines was used to determine medals and placings.

However, at Paris 2024 there will be two difference competitions, each with their own medallists. Speed will be a competition in and of its own, with lead and boulder combined to make up the other competition.

Schedule for the boulder World Cup in Meiringen

Friday, 8 April:

9:00 am Women's Boulder qualification

4:30 pm Men's Boulder qualification

Saturday, 9 April:

11:00 am Women's Boulder semi-final

6:00 pm Women's Boulder final

Sunday, 10 April:

11:00 am Men's Boulder semi-final

4:00 pm Men's Boulder final

International competition calendar for sport climbing in 2022

World Cups

8-10 April: Meringen, Switzerland (boulder)

6-8 May: Seoul, Republic of Korea (boulder and speed)

20-22 May: Salt Lake City, United States (boulder)

27-29 May: Salt Lake City, United States (boulder and speed)

10-12 June: Brixen, Italy (boulder)

22-26 June: Innsbruck, Austria (boulder y lead)

30 June-2 July: Villars, Switzerland (lead and speed)

8-10 July: Chamonix, France (lead and speed)

22-23 July: Briançon, France (lead)

2-3 September: Koper, Slovenia (lead)

24-26 September: Bali, Indonesia (lead and speed)

30 September-2 October: Wuhan, People's Republic of China (lead and speed)

6-9 October: Chongqing, People's Republic of China (boulder and lead)

European Championships

11-18 August: Munich, Germany (boulder, lead and speed)

World Games