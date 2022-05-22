Justin Thomas wins 2022 PGA Championship - results

Justin Thomas is the 2022 PGA Championship winner after shooting a final day 67 to finish five under and complete a stunning come-from-behind victory.

The PGA tour world No.8 battled back from an eight-shot deficit to ultimately prevail at the Southern Hills Golf Club in the Tulsa, Oklahoma heat.

The 29-year-old defeated fellow American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to claim his second PGA Championship (2017) and second major overall.

Mito Pereira was on the verge of becoming the first Chilean in history, male or female, to win a major golf championship but he fell at the very final hurdle, double bogeying on the 18th hole, leaving him one stroke behind Thomas and Zalatoris.

Thomas's win continues a theme as he is now the fourth straight major champion to still be in his 20s.

The Kentucky native spoke about the difficulty of the course at Southern Hills moments before lifting the Wanamaker trophy.

"It was a bizarre day," he told CBS. "This place is so tough. What lead is safe? No lead. I stayed so patient and couldn’t believe I found myself in the playoff."

2022 PGA Championship Results

Here's how the leaderboard finished at the end of play on Sunday 22 May.

1. Justin Thomas (USA), -5 (-2 after playoff)

2. Will Zalatoris (USA), -5 (-1 after playoff)

T3 Cameron Young (USA), -4

T3 Mito Pereira (Chile), -4

T5 Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), -3

T5 Chris Kirk (USA), -3

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), -3

8 Rory McIlroy (IRL), -2

T9 Brendan Steele (USA), -1

T9 Tom Hoge (USA), -1

T9 Abraham Ancer (MEX), -1

T9 Seamus Power (IRL), -1