Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters 2022 ahead of Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champion after shooting a final day 71 to finish ten under and crown four days of outrageously good golf.

The World No.1 finished three shots clear of Rory McIlroy to claim his first Masters victory, his first green jacket, and it may be the first of many if he continues to play with the kind of focus and intensity he did here in Augusta.

Showing a maturity way beyond his 25 years, Scheffler has now won four of the eight events he's played in 2022, four of his last six starts.

Not even McIlroy, who shot a 64 on Sunday could catch the relentless Scheffler, McIroy tried to put on the pressure finishing just three behind Scheffler when the leader still had five holes to play.

But a birdie on the 14th took Scheffler back to -11 and gave him a four-shot cushion with four holes to play.

Mr. Calm was never going to give that up and the patrons had plenty to cheer as Scheffler brought it home with two more birdies for a 10-under masterpiece.

Practically his first mistake of the entire weekend came on the 18th green when he dropped a couple of shots on an easy putt slipping from 12 under to -10, but it hardly mattered as the hard work was already done.

As he hugged his father after the monumental win dad said: "You bring so much joy to the world, I'm more proud of the man you are than the golf you play."

"I can’t put into words what it means to be able to come back here for a lifetime," the champ said in the Butler Cabin.

"We’re going to go home and celebrate a little bit. I’m kind of glad I had a little hiccup on the last hole that made me a little less emotional so I can get through this interview!”

Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith finish third at the 2022 Masters

Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith shared third place at the end of play on Sunday.

The Australian pushed the eventual champion hard after a Round 3 surge and had a hot start on Sunday with birdies on the first two holes which took him to just one behind Scheffler.

But a triple bogey on the 12th after hitting into the water all but ended his chances at 'Amen Corner.'

Smith, 28, had won two of four tournaments before Augusta and it looks like a Smith-Scheffler rivalry could develop into a fascinating contest this season.

Lowry, meanwhile, will rue some missed chances after he played exceptionally well in the windy conditions on Friday and Saturday, but a 69 on Sunday was a strong finish.

Collin Morikawa ended his tournament in fifth place, leaving fans with a magical moment when he followed up McIlroy's incredible bunker shot with an equally brilliant bunker shot of his own.

McIlroy signed off with this beauty on the 18th, saying afterwards that playing his best round ever at Augusta and that moment on the 18th was "the stuff that dreams are made of... that's as happy as I've ever been on a golf course right there."

Tiger Woods is back, and will play The Open

It was one of the biggest stories in the world of sport when Tiger hit a 71 on Day 1 here n Augusta, Georgia, and while he inevitably couldn't keep that kind of pace going, there's no doubt that he's back.

Tiger limped off on Sunday after hitting a second 78 of the weekend finishing in 47th overall, but the fact that he completed four days of demanding golf here is an incredible feat in itself.

Particularly considering he was in a near fatal accident a little over a year ago.

And it looks like there's plenty more to come from the five-time Masters champ after he confirmed he'll play The Open at St. Andrews in July.

“I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again, it will just be the big events," Woods confirmed to Sky.

"I don’t know if I will play Southern Hills [next month’s PGA Championship] or not. But I am looking forward to St Andrews.

"It’s something near and dear to my heart, I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf, it’s my favourite golf course in the world. So I will be there for that one.”

The Masters 2022 Results

Here's how the leaderboard stays at the end of play on Sunday 10 April.

1. Scottie Scheffler (USA), -10

2. Rory McIlroy (NI), -7

T3 Cameron Smith (AUS), -5

T3 Shane Lowry (IRL), -5

5. Collin Morikawa (USA), -4

T6 Corey Conners (CAN), -3

T6 Will Zalatoris (USA), -3

T8 Im Sung-jae (KOR), -1

T8 Justin Thomas (USA), -1

T10 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), E

T10 Cameron Champ (USA), E