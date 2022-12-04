The 2022 FIFA World Cup has already served up its fair share of records, surprises and history-makers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first-ever player to score in five consecutive World Cups.

But just over a year ago, another great football tournament took place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Brazil were crowned men’s football champions in Tokyo, having achieved the same feat four years earlier at Rio 2016. In Japan, they also counted on some of the same players that are playing for them in Qatar, such as Dani Alves and Richarlison. And the men in yellow and green could once again make history in Qatar by joining a select group of countries that have won Olympic gold followed by the World Cup.

Before their game in the last 16 of Qatar 2022 where the world will discover Brazil whether advance to the latter knockout stages, Olympics.com looks back at the teams who have found glory both at the Olympics and the World Cup.

Note: As England compete as Great Britain at the Olympics they will not be included in this list.