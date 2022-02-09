Team GB still seeking first medal at Beijing 2022 after mixed doubles curling disappointment

Team GB are still awaiting their first medal at Beijing 2022.

Reigning mixed doubles curling world champions Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat had high hopes of making the podium, but went down 9-3 to Sweden in the bronze medal match.

Britain may be without medals through Day 4 of the Olympic Winter Games, but they have plenty of chances in the coming 12 days.

Read on to find out who.

Charlotte Bankes celebrates her World Championship triumph at Idre Fjall, Sweden in February 2021 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Snowboard

Charlotte Bankes, now representing the country of her birth having previously competed for France, is the reigning world snowboard cross champion.

Her chance for gold comes almost exactly a year after that success - on Wednesday 9 February - with the Big Final, where the medals will be decided, taking place just after 15:45 local time (07:45 GMT).

Having come back from a succession of operations on her heel which she snapped in two in training at PyeongChang 2018, Katie Ormerod is back to her best and going for gold in the Big Air competition.

Qualification is next Wednesday with the final the following day.

Curling

Bruce Mouat has little time to dwell on that mixed doubles setback as he skips the men's team in the Ice Cube with flagbearer and Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Eve Muirhead leading the women for a fourth consecutive Games.

Both teams begin on Thursday 10 February, with the women facing Switzerland at 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT) and Sweden (20:05), while the men start against Italy (14:05).

The men's semi finals are on Thursday 17 February (20:05) with the women's taking place 24 hours later.

The men's bronze medal match is on Friday 18 February with the final the following day.

For the women, the bronze medal match is on Saturday 19 February with the final being held the following morning on the last day of the Games.

Skeleton

After winning bronze behind Lizzy Yarnold at PyeongChang, Laura Deas starts her bid for another medal in women's skeleton on Friday 11 February at 09:30 local time (01:30 GMT) with Brogan Crowley also flying the flag for Team GB.

The medals are decided the following day with the final run getting underway at 21:55 local time (13:55 GMT).

Freestyle skiing

Izzy Atkin will bid to improve on her slopestyle bronze from PyeongChang despite fracturing her pelvis in December.

She will go in qualification alongside Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes on Sunday 13 February with the final taking place the following day at 09:30 local time (01:30 GMT).

Muir, who finished a very respectable fifth in the Big Air final, will also compete in the halfpipe alongside Izzy's younger sister Zoe on Thursday 17 February at 09:30 with the final 24 hours later.

Gus Kenworthy won halfpipe silver at Sochi 2014 while competing for the United States but has switched to the country of his birth for his last Winter Olympics. He will compete in men's qualification on Thursday 17 February with the final being held on Saturday.

Alpine skiing

Team GB flagbearer Dave Ryding will bid to continue his fairytale season in the men's slalom on Wednesday 16 February.

The 35-year-old from Chorley in the north of England became the first Briton to win a World Cup race at Kitzbuehel last month.

Having learnt his trade on dry ski slopes, Ryding will hope to win Britain's first alpine skiing medal after Alain Baxter was stripped of bronze at Salt Lake 2002 for a positive drugs test caused by a banned substance found in his nasal inhaler.