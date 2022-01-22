Historic! Dave Ryding claims Great Britain's first ever alpine ski World Cup victory in Kitzbühel

Dave Ryding has rewritten the alpine skiing record books by winning the Kitzbuhel World Cup slalom on Saturday 22 of January 2022 on the Hahnenkamm slope in Austria.

British ski fans have been waiting for this for 55 years, and just 12 days from the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Ryding, who trained for years on dry slopes in England, did it.

Behind Ryding were two Norwegians with Lucas Braathen in second, and Henrik Kristofferson third.

But the headlines belonged to Ryding, who soared from sixth to first with two runs of 51.40 and 49.86 for a 1:41.26 total.

The emotions were raw with members of the British team in tears, pounding the snow and shouting "he did it," while Ryding himself was lost for words.

"I've gone blank," he said right after the race, "there was so much emotion when I finished and now I just, I don't know what to say, I'm normally not lost for words but now..."

Composing himself, Ryding continued.

"You know, I'm 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel, I mean, I don't know if dreams are made better."

Asked what he had to say to the cheering fans, he went on:

"Thanks for your support, it means the world just to hear some Brits and people cheering in the fans because you know, I don't have a home race but there's always some Brits in the Alps because we love skiing and we love to party as well, so, thank you!"

For Ryding, the party is only just getting started.

More to follow...