Beijing 2022 Great Britain daily top picks: When to catch Team GB's stars in action during the Winter Olympics

Team GB plan to send 50 athletes to Beijing 2022 to compete in the Winter Olympics in China.

Despite not having any mountains, the British team usually acquire some Olympic medals with a rich recent history in skeleton and curling.

Two Olympic medallists in those two respective disciplines, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead, are in China to compete again.

The snowboard and freestyle skiing teams look strong, especially Katie Ormerod and Charlotte Bankes, while veteran alpine skier Dave Ryding won his first slalom World Cup event in the lead-up at the age of 35 giving more reason for British fans to be positive.

Olympics.com has picked out daily highlights featuring British athletes to watch on every day of the Games. All times are China Standard Time (deduct eight hours for GMT). Keep an eye on the latest schedule as details are subject to change at short notice.

2 February 2022

Curling - Great Britain v Sweden, Mixed doubles round robin

The Opening Ceremony isn’t for another couple of days but the curlers will already be on the ice with competition starting in the mixed doubles event. Reigning world champions Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat start proceedings with a match against Sweden.

“I’m over the moon to be in form leading into February,” said Mouat to Olympics.com. “It really does cement our spot in the top teams in the world, and it’s such an exciting place to be leading up to the Olympics.” He’s also the skip for the men's team later in the schedule.

3 February 2022

Curling - Mixed doubles round robin

The curling continues with Dodds and Mouat coming up against sturdy opposition in the form of Canada. Pyeongchang gold medallist John Morris and new partner Rachel Homan are both fierce competitors in what promises to be a fascinating match in the morning. The British pair return in the evening to play Norway.

Freestyle skiing - W Moguls qualification round 1; M Moguls qualification round 1

The evening also contains some freestyle skiing as the first moguls qualification session in both the female and male categories starts.

Sisters Leonie and Makayla Gerken-Schofield are representing Great Britain first with Will Feneley following. Moguls is a brilliant combination of style and speed. Canada's reigning Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury is considered one of the best of all-time.

The women's moguls qualification round is at 18:00 with the men's following at 19:45.

4 February 2022

It’s officially the start of the Olympics! Remember that the order that the flagbearers and teams come into the stadium will follow Chinese Mandarin. The Beijing 2008 Opening Ceremony at the Bird’s Nest was spectacular. It’s the venue again for what will surely be another memorable evening with proceedings getting underway at 20:00 (1200 GMT).

But before then...

Curling - Mixed doubles round robin

England men’s cricket fans will be looking to forget their underwhelming performance in the Ashes against Australia recently. The Aussies are the underdogs this time going up against Great Britain in the curling.

5 February 2022

Snowboarding - W slopestyle qualification

Snowboarder Katie Ormerod went into PyeongChang 2018 as one of the big medal hopes for Great Britain. A fractured heel on the slopes in Korea the day before the Opening Ceremony meant she missed her chance to compete at the Olympics. A lengthy rehab followed from which she made a full recovery.

“I think if you're passionate about something as well, if you love what you do, then you're not going to let anything stop you or get in your way,” she said to Olympics.com. “I love what I do, so if I do have a setback, I just do everything I can to get back, for me, not for anyone else, and I think that's a huge part of it.”

Katie will be hoping for a bit more luck this time around and you can follow her in the slopestyle qualification today at 10:45.

Freestyle skiing - M moguls final

Also, if he qualifies, Will Fenley could compete in the men’s moguls finals. That gets underway at 19:30.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: Mixed relay 4x6km

Cross-country skiing

15:45–16:35: W 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: M moguls final

Ski jumping

18:45–19:20: W normal hill individual 1st round; 19:35–20:08: W normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:51: W 3000m

Short track speed skating

20:23–21:34: Mixed team relay quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

6 February 2022

Freestyle skiing - W moguls final

The women’s moguls final is this evening at 19:30 and could feature sisters Leonie and Makayla Gerken-Schofield.

Snowboard - W snowboard slopestyle final

Katie Ormerod is expected to qualify for the slopestyle finals with defending champion Jamie Anderson of the USA and Austria’s Anna Gasser amongst the favourites. The competition starts at 09:30.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:19: M downhill

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km + 15km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: W moguls final

Luge

21:15–21:59: M singles run 4

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M normal hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–18:15: M 5000m

7 February 2022

Speed skating - Women's 1500m

What is the difference between short track speed skating and speed skating? Well, Team GB fans will have the chance to make a direct comparison for themselves today. Ellia Smeding is scheduled to compete in the 1500m long track event starting at 16:30.

Short track speed skating - Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A; Men's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

In the frenetic short track version, Kathryn Thomson is aiming to line up for the women’s 500m with the quarter-finals starting at 19:30. Brothers Farrell and Niall Treacy will hope to be in the men’s 1000m at 19:44.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:55: W giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: W giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–18:40: W 15km individual

Figure skating

09:15–10:09: Team event, pairs free skate; 10:30–11:15: Team event, ice dance free dance; 11:35–12:21: Team event, women's singles free skate

Snowboard

12:00–13:19: M snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:45–20:36: Mixed team 1st round; 20:51–21:27: Mixed team final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:50: Women's 1500m

Short track speed skating

19:30–20:51: Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A; 19:44–21:04: Men's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

8 February 2022

Cross-country skiing - M sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final

Team GB have sent three cross country skiers. James Clugnet, Andrew Musgrave, and Andrew Young. They will be hoping to spring an upset on the usually dominant Nordic nations. The sport attracts the very fittest humans on the planet.

The men's sprint freestyle quarter-finals start at 18:55.

Curling - Mixed doubles bronze medal game; Mixed doubles gold medal game

It’s medals day for the mixed doubles curling. Nothing confirmed for GB yet but it’s fine to mark it in your diary, right? Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are reigning world champions after all...

The bronze medal match is at 14:05 with the contest for gold at 20:05.

Freestyle skiing - W freeski big air final

The lack of mountains has not been any barrier to Team GB’s trio of impressive freeski slopestyle and big air specialists.

Today is big air’s first freeski appearance at the Olympics. It involves the competitors flying off one huge ramp and landing their best trick. Expect to see some falls as well as some massive jumps.

Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes will go for Great Britain with Izzy Atkin focusing on the slopestyle, the event in which she won bronze at PyeongChang 2018, after breaking her pelvis in December.

Should they make it, the final is at 10:00.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:14: M super-G

Biathlon

16:30–18:15: M 20km individual

Cross-country skiing

18:30–20:00: W sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final; 18:55–20:14: M sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final

Curling

14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game; 20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game

Freestyle skiing

10:00–11:05: W freeski big air final

Luge

21:35–22:19: W singles run 4

Snowboard

14:30–15:57: W parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final; 14:48–16:03: M parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

18:30–19:50: M 1500m

9 February 2022

Freestyle skiing - M freeski big air final

Everyone calls him ‘Woodsy’. James Woods is one Britain’s big medal hopes in the men’s freeski big air. The finals are at 11:00.

Snowboard - W snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Charlotte Bankes is the reigning snowboard cross world champion. It’s one of the best events to watch for spectators back at home. The races are fast and furious with crashes and jumps making for an exciting finish.

“There’s always going to be a bit more pressure at an Olympics, everyone’s watching and it’s the only time in four years everyone sees our sport,” Bankes said to Team GB. “That’s what brings on the pressure, that and trying to put on the best show for all those people watching, those who have got up early to watch back home.”

The action starts at 14:30 with the final at 16:00.

Short track speed skating - 19:00–21:28: M 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

Farrell Treacy will, this time, be without his brother Niall should he make it through the qualifiers.

The quarter-finals at at 19:00 with the gold medal decided at 21:28.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:50: W slalom run 1; 13:45–15:29: W slalom run 2

Freestyle skiing

11:00–12:05: M freeski big air final

Luge

20:20–20:56: Doubles run 1; 21:35–22:14: Doubles run 2

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

14:30–16:00: W snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Short track speed skating

19:00–21:28: M 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

10 February 2022

Curling - W Great Britain v Switzerland

Eve Muirhead and her rink (the curling term for team) start their campaign in the women’s curling.

Eve is a reigning European champion and took a bronze medal home from Sochi 2014. At PyeongChang 2018, she left empty handed so will be hoping to start well against her Swiss opponents today at 09:05.

Skeleton - M heat 1-2

Skeleton has been a rich source of medals for Team GB at recent Games with Lizzy Yarnold retaining her Olympic title at PyeongChang and Laura Deas taking bronze behind her.

Dominic Parsons won men's bronze at PyeongChang and Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt will be looking to emulate or even better his performance in Beijing.

The first run is at 09:00 and is quickly followed by the second.

Snowboard - M snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Huw Nightingale should be racing in the men’s snowboard cross at 14:00.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:45: M combined downhill; 14:15–15:59: M combined slalom

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:30: W 10km classic

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: Mixed team aerials final

Figure skating

09:30–13:27: M singles free skating

Luge

21:30–22:38: Team relay

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard halfpipe final; 14:00–15:25: M snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

20:00–21:16: W 5000m

11 February 2022

Skeleton - W heat 1-2; M heat 3-4

With Lizzy Yarnold now retired, Laura Deas bids to join her and Amy Williams as British skeleton gold medallists after her bronze at PyeongChang. Brogan Crowley also represents Britain with the pair starting their campaign at 09:30.

Then in the evening, the men's event reaches its conclusion with Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt flying the flag for Team GB. Heat 3 starts at 20:20 with the fourth and final run at 21:55.

Short track speed skating - W 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

Before the skeleton, you could watch Kathryn Thomson if she makes it through a difficult passage to the final in the women’s 1000m short track. The quarter-finals start at 19:00.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:09: W super-G

Biathlon

17:00–18:10: W 7.5km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km classic

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: M snowboard halfpipe final

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: M heat 4

Speed skating

16:00–17:55: M 10000m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:49: W 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

12 February 2022

Figure skating - Rhythm dance

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are still fondly remembered for their iconic ice dance performance to Ravel's Bolero at Sarajevo 1984.

Some 38 years later, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are looking to follow in their illustrious skate tracks. They will be dancing to a Kiss medley which is a little different to the classical style.

Skeleton - W heat 3-4

Can Laura Deas become Britain's third Olympic skeleton champion? We find out tonight with the second day's competition underway at 20:20, and the decisive fourth run at 21:55.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 10km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:30–16:45: W 4x5km relay

Snowboard

10:00–11:05: Mixed team snowboard cross quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M large hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M large hill individual final round

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: W heat 4

Speed skating

16:53–17:34: M 500m

13 February 2022

Curling - M People's Republic of China v Great Britain; F Denmark v Great Britain

The men’s curling will be really hotting up now. Hosts China will be massive underdogs against Bruce Mouat's Great Britain rink in the morning session at 09:05.

Eve Muirhead and the women play Denmark in the afternoon at 14:05.

Bobsleigh - W monobob heat 1-2

The women’s monobob is a new event for Beijing 2022 with competitors riding in their own personal sleighs down the main bobsleigh run.

There will be history made with Montell Douglas becoming the first Briton to compete in the Summer and Winter Olympics.

A former British 100m record holder, Douglas was at Beijing 2008 where she was involved in a baton mix-up in the sprint relay final.

Mica McNeill is Britain's other representative with the first run at 09:30 and the second at 11:00.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:15: M giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:49: M giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–17:40: W 10km pursuit; 18:45–19:25: M 12.5km pursuit

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:40: M 4x10km relay

Speed skating

21:56–22:37: W 500m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:19: M 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A; 19:35–19:55: W 3000m relay final B, final A

14 February 2022

Freestyle skiing - W freeski slopestyle final;

Izzy Atkin will be hoping to add to her bronze medal from PyeongChang 2018 despite breaking her pelvis in the lead-up to Beijing, an injury which forced her to miss the big air competition.

Slopestyle is a course of features, jumps, and ramps with the riders scored for the difficulty of their runs and the style in which they perform. Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes will again turn out for Team GB.

The final starts at 09:30.

Bobsleigh - W monobob heat 3-4; M two-man heat 1-2

Montell Douglas and Mica McNeill will hope to be in medal contention on the second and final day of the first Olympic women’s monobob competition.

The third run is at 09:30 with the finale at 11:00.

Later, the men's two-man bob gets underway with Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson carrying British hopes. The first run starts at 20:05.

All medal events

Bobsleigh

11:00–11:50: W monobob heat 4

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski slopestyle final; 19:00–20:15: W aerials final

Figure skating

09:15–12:36: Ice dance free dance

Ski jumping

19:00–19:51: M team 1st round; 20:06–20:42: M team final round

15 February 2022

Curling - M Great Britain v Sweden

In the men’s curling, there’s a repeat of the 2021 World Championship final with the victors, Nicklas Edin's Sweden, facing off again against Bruce Mouat and Great Britain. Although it's not quite a carbon copy as Mouat and co were, of course Scotland, at the World Championships.

That was Edin's fifth world title and he would dearly love to win gold in Beijing after taking bronze at Sochi 2014 and silver four years ago at PyeongChang. But this should be a thriller of an encounter starting at 20:05.

Bobsleigh - M two-man heat 3-4

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson hope to be in the medal shake-up with the third run at 20:05 and the final descent at 21:40.

Snowboard - W snowboard big air final; M snowboard big air final

PyeongChang Olympic bronze medalllist Billy Morgan is on television duty and so won’t be part of the field in the men’s snowboard big air final. But Katie Ormerod should be in the final of the women’s and could challenge for a podium place.

The women are first at 09:30 with the men at 13:00.

Figure skating - W short program

There’s no Olympic medal distributed for the women’s singles today but the competition promises to be enthralling. It’s difficult to see past a ROC podium sweep with recent European champion Kamila Valieva, Anna Scherbakova and Alexandra Trusova a long way clear of the rest. Quadruple jumps are not allowed in the short program so their rivals might be closer today.

After her 17th place at last month's European Championships, Natasha McKay will hope to qualify for the free skate.

The action starts at 18:00.

Freestyle skiing - M freeski slopestyle final

If all things go according to plan in the qualification round, Woodsy (or James Woods as he will be noted as on the entry list) will go again in the slopestyle final.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:59: W downhill

Bobsleigh

21:50–22:35: Two-man heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 4x7.5km relay

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:50: M freeski slopestyle final

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

09:30–10:35: W snowboard big air final; 13:00–14:05: M snowboard big air final

Speed skating

16:22–16:34: W team pursuit final B, final A; 16:41–16:53: M team pursuit final B, final A

16 February 2022

Alpine skiing - M slalom

Is Olympic veteran Dave Ryding peaking at just the right moment? His slalom victory at Kitzbuehel was Britain's first in World Cup history and had everyone talking.

At 35, Ryding is also the oldest person to win a slalom World Cup event. In short, he will be a popular person to cheer down the slopes.

"Too many people give up too early, they're good when they're young, then it gets tough, then they don't have the Northern grit that I've got," he said to Olympics.com. "I guess there's life in the old dog yet!"

Also competing for Great Britain is Billy Major who also specialises in slalom.

The first run of the slalom is at 10:15 with the second starting at 13:45.

Britain has never won an Olympic medal in alpine skiing although Alain Baxter was stripped of slalom bronze at Salt Lake 2002 for using a nasal inhaler with different ingredients from the version back home.

Freestyle skiing - M aerials final

Lloyd Wallace will hopefully be going for gold at 19:00.

Short track speed skating - W 1500m final B, final A

Also keep an eye out for Kathryn Thomson in the 1500m. The finals are at 21:11.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:10: M slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: M slalom run 2

Biathlon

15:45–17:00: W 4x6km relay

Cross-country skiing

19:00–19:20: W team sprint classic final; 19:30–20:00: M team sprint classic final

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: M aerials final

Ice hockey

19:30–21:45: W bronze-medal game

Short track speed skating

20:32–20:57: M 5000m relay final B, final A; 21:11–21:26: W 1500m final B, final A

Dave Ryding celebrates his historic slalom World Cup win Picture by 2022 Getty Images

17 February 2022

Curling - M Great Britain v Canada; W Great Britain v ROC

Both the men's and women's round robins end today. There is a chance that Canada (Brad Jacobs) and Bruce Mouat's Great Britain rink will already have made the knockout stages when they meet in the last men's round-robin clash which starts at 09:05.

Eve Muirhead and Britain's women will also hope to have booked their playoffs berth before their final group match against ROC. That takes place at 14:05.

Speed skating - W 1000m

Ellia Smeding is Great Britain’s first female Olympic long track speed skater for 42 years. Her partner, Cornelius Kersten, is also competing in speed skating as well.

"I'm so excited to share this experience with Cornelius, and to have two long track speed skaters at the Olympic Winter Games will hopefully inspire a future generation of skaters," she told BBC Sport.

Smeding competes at 16:30.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:00: W combined downhill; 14:00–15:19: W combined slalom

Freestyle skiing

14:00–15:25: W ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Figure skating

18:00–21:57: W singles free skating

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: W gold medal game

Nordic combined

16:00–16:40: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km ski jumping; 19:00–19:55: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km cross-country

Speed skating

16:30–17:42: W 1000m

18 February 2022

Freestyle skiing - W freeski halfpipe final; M ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Zoe Atkin’s surname may look familiar for careful readers. Her sister, Izzy, has already been mentioned twice in the slopestyle and big air competitions.

Izzy is a bronze medallist herself but 19-year-old Zoe could spring a surprise if she makes it to the half-pipe final starting at 09:30.

Ollie Davies is the only representative from Britain in the men's ski cross. It’s another action packed event to keep your eye on with the action starting at 14:45.

Speed skating - M 1000m

Just 24 hours after his partner Ellia Smeding is scheduled to make her Olympic debut, Cornelius Kersten should make his. He’s Britain's first male long track speed skater since 1992.

The pair base themselves in the Netherlands where they have set up a coffee company to keep them in competition called ‘Brew 22’.

“Coffee is my passion and Brew is our little baby so it’s very easy to put a lot of time and effort into it, but it does sometimes take time and energy when you would rather have a nap in the afternoon,” Kersten told the Guardian.

His 1000m competition gets underway at 16:30.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: M 15km mass start

Curling

14:05–17:00: M bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski halfpipe final; 14:45–16:10: M ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

16:30–17:40: M 1000m

19 February 2022

Freestyle skiing - M freeski halfpipe final

If you haven’t already heard of Gus Kenworthy, then please atone for this error by reading this article here.

The LGBTQ+ activist took an Olympic silver medal home (and some stray dogs) from Sochi 2014 while representing the United States.

Since then, he’s been one of the leads in a series of American Horror Story, made a beautiful home, visited refugees in Uganda in an emotional episode of Olympic Channel's Champs to Camps series, and generally slayed on social media. And he's switched allegiance to the country of his birth - Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, Essex to a British mother and American father before the family moved to Telluride, Colorado when he was two.

Hopefully, he makes it to the halfpipe final for what is tipped to be his last Olympic appearance. It starts at 09:30.

Curling - M gold medal game; W bronze medal game

If everything has gone to plan, Bruce Mouat will be going for his second gold medal of the Games. The men's gold medal game is at 14:05.

Later at 20:05 is the women's bronze medal game which may, or may not, feature Eve Muirhead's Britain rink.

Bobsleigh - M four-man heat 1-2

It's start day for the four-man bob. The British crew containing Olympic champion long jumper Greg Rutherford failed to qualify but Brad Hall, who drove in the two-man bob, is a medal contender here.

The Jamaican bobsleigh team also has something of a British influence with driver Shanwayne Stephens, a regiment gunner in the RAF, based in Peterborough.

Stephens moved to Britain from the Caribbean when he was 11, but two of the team's pushers - Ash Watson and Matthew Wekpe - were both born in England.

The first run gets underway at 09:30.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:54: Mixed team parallel event 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Bobsleigh

21:30–22:15: Two-woman heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: W 12.5km mass start

Cross-country skiing

14:00–16:45: M 50km mass start freestyle

Curling

14:05–17:00: M gold medal game; 20:05–23:00: W bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: M freeski halfpipe final

Figure skating

19:00–21:53: Pairs free skating

Ice hockey

21:10–23:25: M bronze medal game

Speed skating

16:30–16:45: M mass start final; 17:00–17:15: W mass start final

20 February 2022

Curling - W gold medal game

It’s the women’s curling final. Proud Scot Eve Muirhead would love to emulate the legendary 2002 Olympic win of Rhona Martin's rink. There’s a long way to go but mark 09:05 in your calendar.

Bobsleigh - M four-man heat 3-4

The final day of action at the Olympics is also the deciding day in the four-man bobsleigh.

Brad Hall and co will be aiming for the medals, and hopefully Jamaica - with a definite British accent - will make the fourth and final run.

The third run starts at 09:30 with the fourth at 11:20.

All medal events

Bobsleigh

11:20–12:10: Four-man heat 4

Cross-country skiing

14:30–16:30: W 30km mass start freestyle

Curling

09:05–12:00: W gold medal game

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: M gold medal game