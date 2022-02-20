Great Britain claim Olympic women's curling gold as Team Muirhead beat Japan in Beijing 2022 final

Great Britain won the gold medal in women’s curling event at Beijing 2022, with a dominant performance against Japan in the final.

Eve Muirhead's GB team led from the first end of the gold medal match, and continued that form throughout to win by a score of 10-3 and top the podium.

It's a second Winter Games medal for Scottish skip Muirhead, who also won Sochi 2014 bronze.

Japan's Team Fujisawa Satsuki - known fondly as ‘Loco Solare’ after their home curling club - take the silver, after beating GB to bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

It's a first gold medal of Beijing 2022 for Great Britain.

The British male team led by Bruce Mouat fell short against Sweden in Saturday's men’s final and finished with silver.

It's also a first gold medal in the sport since Rhona Howie, then known as Rhona Martin, who won Britain’s last curling gold at Salt Lake City 2002 as recalled in the Olympic Channel documentary film 'A Brilliant Curling Story'.