Bruce Mouat on Britain's curling silver: "I'm incredibly proud of my team"

Great Britain's skip Bruce Mouat was left negotiating mixed emotions after he and his rink of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr were narrowly beaten by Sweden 5-4 in eleven ends, in the Beijing 2022 men's curling final.

Though the Olympic debutants are now silver medallists - and Britain's first at Beijing 2022 - the number one ranked team in the world had golden aspirations when they took on a familiar rival in Sweden's Niklas Edin on Saturday (19 February).

However, when the Swedes were able to hold Team GB to one in the tenth end to tie things up at 4-4, Mouat and his men fell onto the back foot.

Having lost the advantage of the hammer, the British curlers faced an uphill challenge to try and stop Swedish skip Edin from scoring and taking the game.

And when Mouat's final, last-gasp attempt failed to deliver its intended final blow, it was clear that it wasn't meant to be for the Brits.

"I'm incredibly proud of my team," Mouat reiterated after the game concluded. "I'm just proud of how we played all the way to the end.

"I wish the result could have been a little bit different."

Mouat: Support from the Royal Family was 'special'

After triumphing over the defending champions United States in the semi-final to advance to the gold medal match Team Mouat sent shockwaves through Britain. Not only had they clinched a fantastic victory but they had guaranteed Team GB at least one medal from the Games in the Chinese capital, and Mouat was delighted to achieved at least that:

"I'm very happy we were able to get Team GB their medal. It's been a really good team atmosphere in our village. I've had messages from other athletes in Team GB, which is really nice."

Words from fellow athletes aren't the only messages of support the men's rink have received. This morning, the Royal Family sent Team Mouat a message on social media wishing them luck, before then congratulating them on their silver.

The significance of their recognition was not lost on the 27-year-old from Stirling:

"It's very special to have that kind of support back home. To have messages from the Royal Family is one of the biggest moments of our lives."

And to the expectant nation that also tuned in to watch to see if the British men could bring home their nation's first curling gold since Salt Lake City 2002, Mouat had this to say:

"[I am] really hoping that people back home have been inspired and we encourage participation back at home. Come and try curling!"

How to watch team GB in the women's curling final at Bejing 2022?

British curling fans will now turn their attention on the women's team, who will take on Team Japan in the curling gold medal game on Sunday 20 February (09:05 local time, 1:05 GMT).