Beijing 2022 men's curling: Team GB beat USA to advance to gold medal final

Great Britain men's curling team are through to the Olympic gold medal match at Beijing 2022 after beating defending champions United States 8-4 on Thursday (17 February).

The win ensures Team GB's first medal of these Games.

The Britons, skipped by Bruce Mouat, got off to shaky start as Team USA stole two in the second end to go 2-0 up.

Keeping calm, Team GB responded with a triple in the third to the take the lead.

Britain led 5-4 at the midway point, and they stayed in front as U.S. skip John Shuster opted to blank ends to try and leave himself the hammer in the 10th.

With GB lying one in the ninth, Shuster opted to forgo an easy draw for the single and allow a steal for a 6-4 Britain advantage.

The gamble did not pay off as the American missed with a difficult take-out effort which saw Britain steal two more for an 8-4 victory.

They will face familiar foes Sweden, silver medallists at PyeongChang 2018, in the final after Niklas Edin's rink beat Canada 5-3.

Edin has five world titles to his name after beating Mouat in last year's final but Olympic gold has thus far eluded him. And the Scots have a good recent record against him including victory in the final of November's European Championship.

Mouat also won their Beijing round-robin meeting 7-6 which was a more comfortable triumph than the scoreline would suggest.

