Bruce Mouat's hat finds fame: 'I think it has more followers than I do!'

Bruce Mouat's hat has a growing following online as the British curler rocks the head furniture at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"It has super powers, apparently," Mouat said after some good results in the group stage of the mixed curling competition.

“It’s a wee bit of a superstition,” the Scot said.

“I didn’t play very well in the first three games and I was quite disappointed, so I put the hat on and it has got super powers, apparently.

“Potentially I play better with it on. Maybe it’s a vanity thing, my hair is all over the place. It just covers up a bad-hair day and people don’t worry about my hair, so I don’t worry about it.”

“The commentators were slagging me off for having quiffs and stuff in my hair," he continues.

"The next day we were playing and I put a hat on, and someone made a Twitter account with it. I just kept it going and I think there are more Twitter followers on that than my own account now.”

Mouat and childhood friend Jen Dodds made it all the way to the semi-final before falling to Norway's husband-and-wife double-act Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien.

And Great Britain finished just off the podium, losing the bronze medal match 9-3 to sweeping sensations Sweden.

But don't discount Mouat's magic hat just yet, he will also compete in the men's competition which begins with the round-robin stage on Thursday 10 February.

British Curling Mania

Mouat is loving the attention that curling is getting back home and said this before the Games had even started:

“My friends back home are saying how crazy it is already and this is only the start and it’s even before the Opening Ceremony so I can only imagine what’s going to happen.

"But to everyone back home that’s watching just try to lap it up – it only happens once every four years!"