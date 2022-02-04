Bruce Mouat embraces British 'curling mania'

Bruce Mouat relishes the spotlight being shone on curling in Britain for a fortnight every four years.

The sport shot to prominence in Britain 20 years ago when Rhona Howie – then Rhona Martin – led her rink to a final-stone victory against Switzerland in the gold-medal match.

It was christened the ‘Stone of Destiny’ and that night at Salt Lake City 2002 prompted a frenzy of interest.

The story is told in a new feature documentary, 'A Brilliant Curling Story', which details how five unassuming women from Scotland overcame a series of setbacks to come together for a shot at Olympic curling glory.

Over six million people in Britain watched the final on TV and, since then, curling has been a must-see event when the Olympic Winter Games come around.

Mouat and partner Jen Dodds are gold-medal contenders in the mixed doubles at Beijing 2022 where they would be the first British curlers to top the podium at the Winter Olympics since Howie and co.

The world champions are on course for a semi-final spot after winning three and losing one of their four round-robin matches.

Their exploits are already commanding the headlines and airwaves back home, something that Mouat embraces.

Speaking after Friday's narrow 9-8 win over Australia, he told Olympics.com: "I’ve kept myself a wee bit away from social media but I’m seeing glimpses of it and yeah, it’s very nice.

“My friends back home are saying how crazy it is already and this is only the start and it’s even before the Opening Ceremony so I can only imagine what’s going to happen. But to everyone back home that’s watching just try to lap it up – it only happens once every four years!"

Curling was always a life for Mouat

The 27-year-old from Edinburgh continued, "I always had my broom in my hand growing up – I was obsessed with curling.

“It was never really a change for me as I was doing it all year round. What I remember about curling being on the telly is friends and family saying, ‘Oh, you do curling? That’s really cool!’

“So, yeah, for those two or three weeks we became the cool people. It’s really nice to have so many people enthusiastic about curling."

Mouat happy to experience pressure of extra ends against Australia

As reigning world mixed doubles champions, Mouat and Dodds would have been expected to comfortably defeat Olympic debutants Australia on Friday.

The match followed the script at halfway with Britain 6-1 up, but the underdogs launched an inspired comeback to level and then force the match into an extra end.

But Tahli Gill's final stone went through the house with Britain scraping home 9-8 to take their record to 3-1.

Having struggled in previous matches, Mouat was pleased to find some form and get the win.

"It was a really tough game. We obviously started really well and that's the best game I played by a mile,” he said.

“I’m happy with how it came out after yesterday’s disappointment (defeat to Switzerland).

“Overall, I’m happy with the game even though we did go to the extra but it’s good learning for us – there’s going to be pressure throughout this week."

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds look on during the round-robin win over Canada Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mouat added: “I think it would be hard not to expect to go to extra ends in this event. We’re probably going to have to go to another one and we’re going to have to face the pressure again.

“It is nice to have that pressure on you and to be able to deliver it when it counts is very important.”

That pressure can be a burden to some athletes, but Mouat looks to be taking it all in his stride.

"I don’t actually feel that much pressure no. I’m actually really enjoying myself and just trying to soak up everything I can," he stated.

“I think when people say we’re medal favourites or in contention for medals, that’s a real honour and I hope I can deliver for them.” - Bruce Mouat

MORE: How to watch curling at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022