Great Britain's curling skip Bruce Mouat: How my coming out has made us stronger together

Leader, team-mate, partner, friend.

When Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat steps out on to the ice there is no shortage of roles he must play.

His sport – curling – is one that falls under the category of ultimate team sport. With its demand of rotating responsibility, every member of the rink must fire at their best if success is to be guaranteed. In other words, no one person can get the team alone across the line - backing your own talent and each of your team-mates' is crucial.

As skip, the strategist and head of the team, the onus is Mouat to pull the strings and to ensure he can get the best out of his team, and that they bring out the best in him.

Fortunately for the man from Stirling he knows his curling companions particularly well.

In a series of exclusive interviews with Olympics.com the 27-year-old, who will represent Team GB in the men’s and mixed doubles curling competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, reveals the inner-workings of Team Mouat and why their tight bond makes them stronger than their rivals.

Bruce Mouat GB squad announcement Picture by @Ian MacNicol

Team Mouat: stronger as a team than we are apart

The mark of any good leader is knowing what is unique about each member of the team and knowing how to harness that for the success of the group.

Not only is that important on a technical level when it comes to determining how the team are going to achieve those all-important results, but it also means everyone feels part of the collective and can push each other through the highest highs and lowest falls.

Taking each member of his curling cohort Mouat shared each of his favourite qualities about his team-mates and, ever the humble skip, spoke on how each of their attributes help to bring out the best in him.

“Hammie is probably one of the loudest people. Just the most energetic and fun person to be around and is a good laugh,” said Mouat about his lead. “He’s the energetic one on the ice. If he’s in a good mood, then we know we’re going to play well because he always brings that atmosphere.”

“Bobby, as much as maybe he’s seen as a quiet guy, he’s extremely focused and driven. He’s been at the top of the game for a long time and he’s only, I think he’s 24 now.

“He is maybe one of the biggest talents that curling has got.” – Bruce Mouat on Bobby Lammie

“Grant is extremely intelligent. He keeps me grounded. He helps me a lot with the tactics, even though I’m the skip or the captain as people think. He really helps me a lot,” added Mouat about his third. “He’s an extremely clever guy.”

Last, and by no means least, is the Scot’s mixed doubles curling partner Jennifer Dodds. Having known each other since they were children, Mouat spoke to the strength of their rapport and how their special relationship keeps him motivated in play:

“Jen is just full of life. She’s just so bubbly. She’s always smiling on the ice and that feeds into team dynamics so well with me because, you know, I love to kind of have that banter on the ice. We love to just kind of have a laugh and a joke, and we enjoy the times we play together.”

Bruce Moat: leading by example

Making sure everyone knows their worth and that their contribution is valued is something Mouat particularly appreciates not least because there was a time early on in his curling career, he felt outside that.

Eight years ago, while competing at the junior level, the Scot made the decision to come out as a gay to his team. Initially, he had his concerns about opening up but ever since he has felt empowered, and credits the moment with the kind of team member he is today:

“I was quite nervous about telling the people I was playing with just because we were all in our late teens and I felt a bit ostracised from conversations at points.

“What it’s done for me is built my confidence to be able to bring up topics that generally I don’t think would happen if I wasn’t there.”

Thanks to the culture of transparency rooted in Mouat’s own example, his team are able to lean into the difficult conversations that might sometimes tear apart less upfront rinks:

“We’re really fortunate in the team that we’re able to have those kind of conversations,” explained the skip. “It makes for a really good team dynamic.

"As much as feelings might be hurt in a certain situation, I think it almost makes you stronger when you’ve been able to have those conversations.

“Luckily for me, I have a really good dynamic with all of them. If anything needs to be said, then we’ll all take that time to listen and to try and be present and helpful if we can."

Not only has Mouat’s personal decision from years ago buoyed him as a person, but it is also means he feels a lot closer with his current group. The atmosphere between the Briton and his men is now one that reflects the values of honesty and openness meaning, ultimately, it’s a happy and relaxed place to be:

“We’re all very close with each other. We’re able to have a laugh and a joke, and we don’t like to sit in silence. We’ll have a bit of banter between each other and, it’s a good way to be as a team because we’re always having a laugh.”

