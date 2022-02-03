Rhona Howie given fresh hope that stolen gold medal can be replaced

Rhona Howie has fresh hope that her curling gold medal from the 2002 Olympic Winter Games can finally be replaced after it was stolen in 2014.

Howie, formerly Rhona Martin, became a household name in Britain after her rink beat Switzerland on the last stone in the gold-medal match.

That last stone in the final in Salt Lake City became known as 'The Stone of Destiny'.

It brought Great Britain its first Winter Olympic gold medal since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won the ice dance title at Sarajevo 1984.

Howie treasured the medal and it became part of an exhibition in Dumfries, Scotland.

But eight years ago, it was stolen from the museum.

Two men were charged and convicted with Howie describing the medal as "irreplaceable" in evidence, but it was never recovered.

It was heartbreaking for the 55-year-old who told the Daily Mirror: "To this day it really upsets me."

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has now pledged to approach the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in an attempt to secure a replacement.

The BOA said: “The images of Rhona’s famous stone of destiny are one of the most enduring in Olympic history.

“We’re very happy to make a submission to the IOC to see if we can get Rhona a replacement medal given the terrible circumstances of it being stolen from her.”

Howie recalls triumph that became an inspiration to others

Howie would take the medal on school visits in the hope of inspiring the younger generation of curlers.

Among those it galvanised to take up the sport were Bruce Mouat, Jen Dodds and Team GB flagbearer Eve Muirhead, all of whom will be competing in the curling at the Ice Cube.

She recalled: "They were designed in the shape of river rocks found in Utah's streams and were said to be the heaviest Olympic medals ever made."

Twenty years ago, Howie delivered the winning last stone against the Swiss with teammates Debbie Knox, Janice Rankin and Fiona MacDonald and alternate Margaret Morton.

Now, a new feature documentary, 'A Brilliant Curling Story', revisits their remarkable story and how five unassuming women from Scotland overcame a series of setbacks to come together for a shot at Olympic curling glory. The film is available to watch worldwide here.

Howie told Olympics.com, “I can’t quite believe 20 years have passed since we won the gold medal.

“Making this documentary took me right back there – reliving all of the emotions we experienced over those ten days, from the painful lows to the unbelievable highs.”

The film, from the producers of 'The Last Dance', combines new first-person interviews with Howie, her teammates, coaches, and support staff, with the exclusive Olympic archive, and personal photos from the curlers’ own collection.

Howie added: "All these years later, I feel enormous pride in what we achieved together as a team and feel so lucky to have had the nation and their belief right there with us."

