Beijing 2022 men's semi-finals curling round-up: Sweden and Great Britain win to advance to gold medal match

Great Britain and Sweden are through to the Beijing 2022 men's curling final after clinching semi-final wins on Thursday evening (17 February).

Team GB's men, skipped by Bruce Mouat, have guaranteed Britain their first medal of the Games after patiently waiting out a nervous start to defeat reigning champions USA 8-4.

The British quartet finished top of the round-robin thanks to their morning 5-2 win over Canada, seeing them go up against the fourth-place finishers.

Team GB started with the last stone advantage, but it was USA who scored first when Mouat went wide with his final draw to give up a steal of two.

Seemingly undeterred, Mouat recovered promptly and responded by capitalising on a final throw error committed by US skip John Shuster to draw for three and the lead.

Buoyed by the occasion, and enthusiastic support in the 'Ice Cube', the charismatic Shuster retook control with a sublime shot in the fourth to go 4-3 up.

But Mouat hit straight back in the fifth to send Britain into the break 5-4 up.

The teams exchanged three blank ends as the Americans hunted a multiple score but Britain worked hard to deny them.

Deep in the ninth end, after a stunning shot by Mouat, Shuster chose to throw away his final stone and hand Britain a steal of one in order to retain the hammer going into the 10th and final end.

It was a gamble that would not pay off.

Down 6-4 and needing two to force the extra end, Shuster's final take-out attempt went awry to handing Britain a steal of two and an 8-4 victory.

The world number one ranked side, who are making their Olympic debut in Beijing, celebrated as spectators including Eve Muirhead and her Team GB women's rink applauded.

Team GB celebrate making it through the gold medal match at Beijing 2022 Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Beijing 2022 men's curling semi-final results: Returning silver medallists Sweden down Canada to make second successive final

Joining Britain in the men's curling final are Sweden who snatched a 5-3 victory over Canada on the neighbouring sheet.

It was 3-3 at midway after five-time world champion Niklas Edin scored a double in the fourth end and Canadian skip Brad Gushue replied in kind,

After two blank ends, Edin took a single to go in front before Gushue blanked the ninth to have the hammer in the final end.

With Edin lying one, Gushue had a tricky run-back but the promoted rock came up just failed to roll across towards the button, and Sweden took a one-point steal and the win.

Sweden will attempt to win gold for the first time after winning bronze at Sochi 2014 and silver in PyeongChang four years ago. Canada and US, meanwhile, will battle it out for bronze.

Beijing 2022 men's curling semi-final results in full:

Great Britain 8-4 United States

Canada 3-5 Sweden

Niklas Edin will hope to better his silver medal from four years ago in the men's final on Saturday 19 February 2022 Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Schedule: men's curling medal matches at Beijing 2022

The men's bronze medal match, to be contested by Canada and United States will take place on Friday 18 February.

14:05 Men's Bronze Medal Game - Canada v United States

The men's gold medal match, to be contested by Britain and Sweden will take place on Saturday 19 February.

14:05 Men's Gold Medal Game - Great Britain v Sweden